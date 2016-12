Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard’s office issued the following message: The roads are currently icy. Please travel only if necessary. For the most up-to-date levels please call 419-663-2828 to hear the recorded message.

* * *

At about 5:30 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 winter road condition advisory until further notice.

In Ohio, there are three levels of road advisories, with Level 1 being the mildest.