Ice storm warning issued for Huron County

Here are details from the weather service:

* ACCUMULATIONS: ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 3 TENTHS OF AN INCH.

* TIMING: FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 2 OR 3 A.M. THEN GRADUALLY CHANGE TO A LITTLE SNOW.

* IMPACTS: UNTREATED SURFACES WILL BE ICY.

* WINDS: NORTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES: FALLING TO 20 TO 25.

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. ROADS MAY BE CLOSED.

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED.

The weather service on Saturday also released the following hazardous weather outlook for Huron County:

AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITIES AS LOW AS A QUARTER OF A MILE WILL BE PRESENT THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT.

RIVER LEVELS WILL BE ON THE RISE IN NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ON SUNDAY FOLLOWING SOME MELTING OF THE SNOWPACK ALONG WITH A HALF TO LOCALLY THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH OF RAIN THAT WILL FALL TONIGHT.

WIND CHILL READINGS ARE EXPECTED TO AGAIN FALL INTO A ZERO TO MINUS 5 RANGE SUNDAY AND MONDAY NIGHTS.