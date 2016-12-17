High in mid 40s today, low in single-digits Sunday

It will be warmer than previous days, however, with a high near 44.

Showers will continue until midnight, then the precipitation is expected to change to snow showers in the predawn hours Sunday. The temperature will continue to drop, reaching single-digits Sunday night.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday - Rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. High near 44. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night - Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 2 a.m., then snow showers likely after 2 a.m. Low around 23. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday - A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.