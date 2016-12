Winter weather advisory issued for Huron County

Here are details from the weather service:

A WINTRY MIX IS ON THE WAY FOR TONIGHT. LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK FROM THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE TO NORTHWEST OHIO BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD LIGHT SNOW ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. WARM AIR IN ADVANCE OF THE LOW WILL CAUSE THE SNOW TO CHANGE OVER TO A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET BEFORE A CHANGE OVER TO ALL RAIN SATURDAY MORNING.

ONCE THE STORM SYSTEM MOVES NORTHEAST OF THE AREA AND THE COLD FRONT COMES THROUGH, WILL OCCUR FOR SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY.

COUNTIES AFFECTED: LUCAS-WOOD-OTTAWA-SANDUSKY-ERIE-LORAIN-CUYAHOGA-GEAUGA-ASHTABULA INLAND-SENECA-HURON-MEDINA-SUMMIT-PORTAGE-TRUMBULL-SOUTHERN ERIE-CRAWFORD-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...TOLEDO...BOWLING GREEN...PORT CLINTON...FREMONT...SANDUSKY...LORAIN...CLEVELAND...CHARDON...JEFFERSON...TIFFIN...NORWALK...MEDINA...AKRON...RAVENNA...WARREN...EDINBORO...MEADVILLE

* ACCUMULATIONS: SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO A MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. A TRACE OF ICE ACCUMULATION IS ALSO EXPECTED AFTER MIDNIGHT.

* TIMING: SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT AND WILL BECOME MIXED WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT.

* IMPACTS: UNTREATED SURFACES WILL BECOME DIFFICULT FOR TRAVEL AND WALKING DUE TO THE ICE ACCUMULATION.

* WINDS: SOUTH 5 TO 15 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES: IN THE 20s TONIGHT, WARMING INTO THE 30s SATURDAY MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.