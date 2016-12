Wind chill advisory issued for Huron County

The advisory began at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are details from the weather service:

AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL MOVE SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT BRINGING THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON THUS FAR. WESTERLY WINDS ACROSS LAKE ERIE WILL CAUSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS TO DEVELOP OVER THE LAKE.

SHIFTING ONSHORE TONIGHT, LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL CONTINUE ON THURSDAY AS WINDS SHIFT AROUND OUT OF THE NORTHWEST.

SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES AND WILL COMBINE WITH STRONG SURFACE WINDS TO CAUSE CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW. SNOWFALL RATES COULD APPROACH 2 INCHES PER HOUR WITH THE HEAVIER BANDS. THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR EAST OF CLEVELAND WILL BE IMPACTED BY THE SNOW BANDS.

WIND CHILL VALUES WILL ALSO DROP BELOW ZERO LATE TONIGHT AND REMAIN BELOW ZERO INTO FRIDAY.

WIND CHILL VALUES: 10 TO 15 DEGREES BELOW ZERO...ESPECIALLY

LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING AND AGAIN THURSDAY NIGHT.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN VERY COLD AIR AND WINDS WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN FROSTBITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.