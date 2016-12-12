Hazardous weather outlook for Huron County

Windchill readings might drop into a minus-10 to minus-15 degree range at times. Lake-effect snow also is expected downwind of Lake Erie, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday night. This snowfall could heavy in certain places.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today - A slight chance of snow showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday - A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night - Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday - Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night - Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.