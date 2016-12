Winter weather advisory issued for Huron County

The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Here are details from the weather service:

AREAS AFFECTED: COUNTIES OFHANCOCK-SENECA-HURON-WYANDOT-CRAWFORD-RICHLAND-ASHLAND, INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...FINDLAY...TIFFIN...NORWALK...UPPER SANDUSKY...BUCYRUS...MANSFIELD...ASHLAND

* ACCUMULATIONS: SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 1 TO 3 INCHES TONIGHT AND 2 TO 4 INCHES ON SUNDAY, MAKING FOR A STORM TOTAL OF 3 TO 7 INCHES BY LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

* TIMING: SNOW WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT AND CONTINUE SUNDAY. THE SNOW WILL LIKELY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO RAIN SUNDAY EVENING BEFORE ENDING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

* IMPACTS: SNOW COVERED ROADS AND WALKWAYS. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS WITH REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

* WINDS: SOUTH 5 TO 10 MPH TONIGHT. SOUTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH SUNDAY.

* TEMPERATURES: IN THE LOWER 20S TONIGHT RISING TO THE LOWER 30S SUNDAY AND THE MID 30S SUNDAY EVENING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW IS ISSUED WHEN MODERATE AMOUNTS OF ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

ALSO, VERY COLD ARCTIC AIR IS EXPECTED TO SPREAD OVER THE AREA WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.