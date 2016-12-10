logo

Weather

Snow this weekend, frigid next week

• Today at 6:00 AM

It will be a snowy weekend in Norwalk. But it won’t be as cold as it will be next weekend.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures to stay between the low 30s and the low 20s today and Sunday, with a few inches of snow accumulation possible.

After a high of 37 on Monday, temperatures will drop as the week moves along. By Wednesday, a single-digit low is forecasted. And on Thursday, the high temperature won’t even reach 20.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today - Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Snow likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday - Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday night - Snow before 4 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday - Rain and snow, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday night - A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

