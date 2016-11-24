Thanksgiving Day forecast: Wet weather in store for Northeast, Northwest

"Travel on Thanksgiving Day will be smooth for much of the country," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

The Northeast and Pacific Northwest will have wet and wintry weather this Thanksgiving.

For Norwalk, forecasters are calling for a slight chance of drizzle or light rain before 1 p.m. Overall, the day with be cloudy, with a high near 49 and a west wind averaging 9 to 11 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent. Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 38 and a west wind averaging 7 mph.

Before heading out the door, check AccuWeather MinuteCast to know exactly when wet or wintry weather will occur.

Light wintry mix to cause slippery conditions in Northeast

Parts of the northeastern United States will contend with some icy conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While precipitation will be light in most areas, even a small amount of snow and ice can cause slick roads, sidewalks and driveways.

The greatest threat for icy spots on Thanksgiving will be from northern Pennsylvania to western and central New England.

"The precipitation will take the form of snow in the Adirondacks, with a mix of rain and snow farther south and east in cities such as Syracuse and Albany, New York, and even Boston," Adamson said.

Sporadic areas of light rain and drizzle are expected elsewhere across the Northeast, but the day will not be a washout.

Those planning to tailgate in Detroit for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions football game may have to dodge light showers in the morning.

There will be a slight chill in the air with the clouds and damp conditions. Highs will be in the 30s and lowers 40s across interior areas, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the mid-Atlantic.

Potent storm to slam Pacific Northwest with rain, mountain snow

"A strong storm will slam into the Pacific Northwest on Thanksgiving," Adamson said.

The worst conditions will evolve along the Washington and Oregon coastlines, with heavy rain and gusty winds expected from Portland to Seattle.

A few inches to a foot of snow will fall over the Cascades in Washington, which can cause dangerous travel along I-90's Snoqualmie Pass.

Mainly dry weather to span the rest of the nation

Most other areas across the nation will not have to worry about the weather impacting holiday plans.

A weak system will bring some light wintry weather to the northern Plains, but the rain and snow will be more of a nuisance than a travel hazard.

The weather will not be an issue for tailgaters gearing up for Thanksgiving NFL games in Indianapolis and Dallas.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Renee Duff is a meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.