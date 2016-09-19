Summer heat to follow soaking rain

"Summertime warmth will again return to parts of the Northeast on Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

"Temperatures will reach 10 to even 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in spots," he said.

Clouds and occasional bursts of rain and thunderstorms have kept temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees above normal since Sunday.

The rain spreading across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic may temporarily ease the abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions that are plaguing the regions.

"Enough rain will fall to soak the ground and allow some lawns to green up and start to grow again," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

While the majority of the rain will be beneficial across the region, isolated incidents of flash flooding are possible where downpours persist.

As the rain departs on Tuesday, the door will open for sunshine and warmth to return to the region.

Highs will range from the lower 80s in Boston to the middle 80s F in Washington, D.C. Highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s will be common across interior areas of the Northeast.

Temperatures this high are more typical of July.

During the second half of September, average daytime temperatures generally range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s across the region. Average highs also fall about one degree every two to three days during the month.

Dry weather is expected to accompany the warmth for a majority of the region, which is good news for any planned outdoor activities.

Only very spotty showers and thunderstorms may dampen a portion of upstate New York and New England as a weak front moves through on Tuesday.

Clouds and light showers may also linger along the upper part of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, which could hold back temperatures a bit.

Farther south, steadier rain in southern Virginia and the Carolinas will put the brakes on the warmth returning.

A few locations across the region may face areas of dense fog during Tuesday morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon.

While the warmth may throttle back at midweek, especially across the interior, most areas will stay 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for the remainder of the week, Sojda explained.

Warm surges in September are not entirely unusual as summer and fall battle for the upper hand.

Weather systems in Asia are helping to amplify this week's warmth, Sosnowski said.

The above-average warmth may be slashed in the Northeast during the upcoming weekend and early next week.

