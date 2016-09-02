Hermine may ruin East Coast Labor Day weekend plans

Hermine not only threatens to foil weekend getaways at the beach, but has the potential to cause damage in some communities and pose risk to the lives of those who venture in the surf or on the seas.

A large mass of dry air will give way enough to allow Hermine to push up the Eastern Seaboard, beyond the southern United States this weekend.

Hermine may trigger flooding rain, cause power outages

A swath of heavy rain and gusty winds will advance northeastward over parts of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York as well as much of Delaware and New Jersey during Saturday and Saturday night. A push of rain and wind into southern New England may follow later in the weekend.

"Gusts between 60 and 75 mph are possible from Long Island, New York, to coastal New Jersey, and the southern tip of Delmarva," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

Enough rain and wind can occur along this swath to cause flash flooding, downed tree limbs and sporadic power outages.

"With a storm of this nature, flooding rainfall can occur, regardless of prior dryness," according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

Hermine is likely to stall near the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts causing adverse conditions for days regardless of its official classification of a tropical versus non-tropical storm.

While the storm may lose tropical characteristics in mid-Atlantic waters, it could strengthen and act like a slow-moving, powerful nor'easter.

The stormy onslaught will occur during Sunday, Labor Day and perhaps into the middle of next week.

How close to the coast Hermine tracks and then stalls from Sunday onward will determine the severity and location of flooding and damaging winds. Even a small shift in the track can have a big difference on impacts.

"A track over land or right along the coast could translate to more of a heavy rain event, while a track just offshore could mean more of a wind hazard for the mid-Atlantic," Abrams said.

Hermine to produce dangerous surf, threaten mid-Atlantic with coastal flooding

In addition to the risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, days of winds pushing Atlantic Ocean water toward the coast will cause extensive beach erosion, overwash in beachfront areas and flooding in low-lying locations on the back bays from Virginia to New York state.

This includes locations such as Virginia Beach, Virginia; Ocean City, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Rockaway, New York.

It is possible that some low-lying roads to coastal areas and the barrier islands may be blocked by high water. People may not be able to get to and from these locations for a time.

Dune repairs following Sandy may be tested because of the long duration of this event.

The risk of coastal flooding will be greatest around the times of high tide.

Conditions are likely to become too rainy to spend time on the mid-Atlantic beaches beyond Saturday, and surf conditions will become dangerous with strong and frequent rip currents and large, pounding waves as the weekend progresses.

"Offshore, seas are likely to become too dangerous for small craft and large vessels should use caution due to a fully arisen sea," Abrams said.

To venture into the surf or on the ocean during these conditions may not only put yourself at risk, but also your would-be rescuers. Bathers and boaters should heed all official restrictions as they are issued.

Seas and surf are already rough in some locations of the mid-Atlantic and New England. This is due to other storms in progress over the Atlantic Ocean.

While the storm is forecast to stall as it moves north, much of New England and interior areas of the mid-Atlantic are likely to escape the full wrath of the storm.

Only a track farther to the west and north than now expected would clouds and rain totally spoil the weekend in these northern and western areas. In fact, locations from northern New England to locations west of the central Appalachians may have partial sunshine during some or all three days of Labor Day weekend.

