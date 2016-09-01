logo
Water spout warning issued for Sandusky area

• Updated Today at 2:49 PM

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued the following notice Thursday afternoon:

Several water spouts have been observed over the lake, near the Erie County shore line and the Sandusky Bay. The National Weather Service has stated water spouts have a very low chance of making landfall and tend to dissipate quickly. Boaters should use extreme caution.

Emergency warning sirens near the lake shore, in Sandusky, were activated to alert subjects that are outside of the potential danger, due to the water spout possibly making landfall and causing damage. However, the chances are very low.

