Hazardous weather outlook for Huron County

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN RICHLAND...HURON...ERIE...NORTHWESTERN LORAIN...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES...

AT 546 PM EDT...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WAS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR NORWALK TO NEW WASHINGTON...AND MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH.

WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LORAIN...NORWALK...WESTERN VERMILION...VERMILION...AMHERST... SHELBY...WILLARD...NEW LONDON...PLYMOUTH...MILAN...NORTHERN MILAN...WAKEMAN...NEW WASHINGTON...OBERLIN...SOUTH AMHERST...GREENWICH...

MONROEVILLE...BERLIN HEIGHTS...SHILOH AND NORTH FAIRFIELD.

TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS...AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM.

LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 15 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.