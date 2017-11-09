Seven area standouts earn All-Ohio honors

Hitter Meghan Hedrick was selected to the Division IV first team. A senior middle hitter, Hedrick was 494-of-537 hitting this season with 287 kills. She added 78 blocks at the net, served 118 points and was a 94 percent server while adding 192 digs in 25 matches for the Lady Flyers (23-2).

Middle hitter Tess Lepley was a second team selection for St. Paul, while setter Rachel Bleile was voted to the third team.

Also the Firelands Conference Player of the Year, Lepley finished 454-of-501 hitting with 314 kills this season. She added 75 blocks.

Bleile finished with 932 assists this season, unofficially the 23rd most in a single-season in Ohio history. That number is only second in program history to Andrea Fritz (992) in 2006, which is 15th in Ohio history. Her 2,863 assists is the most in St. Paul history and will unofficially rank eighth all-time in state history.

Also a 91 percent server, Bleile served 213 points this season and added 211 digs.

Also in Div. IV, Monroeville junior libero Stacia Stieber was also voted to the third team. She finished with 483 digs this season for the Eagles (18-7), and was a 93 percent server with 198 points.

In Div. II, a pair of Norwalk seniors were named to the honorable mention list.

Libero Anne Davidson and setter Alaina Kelley earned the recognition for Norwalk.

Davidson finished with 617 digs this season for Norwalk (17-9). She ended her career with 1,086 digs — and her 63 digs in the final match of her career vs. Lexington in a Div. II district title match and the digs this season are both the most in program history. As a server, Davidson finished with 185 points and was a 96 percent server this season and a 94 percent server for her career.

Meanwhile, Kelley finished this season with 780 assists on an impressive 1,481-of-2,506 sets. Her 2,812 assists are the most in program history and will unofficially be the 11th-best in Ohio history. This season, she added 270 digs and served 175 points (95 percent).

In Div. III, also earning honorable mention was Edison’s Jordyn Mitnik. The senior finished this season with 316 digs for the Chargers. Mitnik also served 119 points this season (96 percent) and ended her career with 1,221 digs.

All-Ohio volleyball teams

Division II

First team: Audrey Binzer, Kettering Alter; Peyton Bloomer, Oak Harbor; Katie Forsythe, Gilmour Academy; Elise Gray, Padua Franciscan; Lauren Park, West Holmes; Adria Powell, Hubbard; Josie Pry, New Philadelphia; Raina Terry, Highland.

Second team: Ila Angermeier, Mentor Lake Catholic; Keanna Avery, Claymont; Madi Eberst, Unioto; Ella Grbac, Gilmour Academy; Mari Gross, Kettering Alter; Madie Rhoads, Logan Elm; Erin Shomaker, Granville; Grace Turner, Cincinnati McNicholas.

Third team: Ashley Browske, Mentor Lake Catholic; Carly Carafe, St. Paris Graham; Addison Conley, London; Faith Grant, Howland; Olivia Kearns, Lexington; Abigail Leigh, Padua Franciscan; Norah Painter, Lima Shawnee; Ashton Webb, Gallia Academy.

Honorable mention: Zoe Carmichael, Wooster Triway; Emma Conrad, Sheridan; Anne Davidson, Norwalk; Autumn DeSantis, Youngstown Mooney; Kelsie Imertreijs, Big Walnut; Madison Kasper, Cle. Beaumont; Alaina Kelley, Norwalk; Sawyer Lorentz, Dover; Ella Mihacevich, Padua Franciscan; Bridget Oder, Highland; Natalie Pallone, Girard; Zoey Peck, Marlington; Jaci Pridemore, Carrollton; Lexi Sauber, Wauseon; Sally Sterkel, Chardon NDCL; Ashley Taylor, Unioto.

Coach of the Year: Jim BeHarry, Padua Franciscan.

Coaches Achievement Award: Jackie Gezo, Oak Harbor; Rob Terrill, Highland; Tina Jasinowski, Kettering Alter.

Division III

First team: Jenni Carmichael, Buckeye Trail; Maura Collins, Independence; Alexis Gilland, Tusky Valley; Tasha Kahlig, Coldwater; Emily London, Utica; Katelyn Meyer, Eastwood; Jonni Parker, Miami East; Kierrah Stewart, Tusky Valley.

Second team: Carly Alt, Ottawa-Glandorf; Camryn Chandler, Piketon; MacKenzie Daub, Crestview; Marisa Gwinner, Galion; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater; Kyndall Hellyer, Miami East; Camryn Jarrett, United; Olivia Lagando, Huron; Ellie Ruby, Wheelersburg.

Third team: Maddy Bilinovic, Independence; Samantha Canner, Buckeye Trail; Anna Donner, Galion Northmor; Abbi Gillson, Tusky Valley; Charlee Louden, North Adams; Natalie Restille, Crestview; McKenna Tucek, Berkshire; Danielle Winner, Versailles.

Honorable mention: Mya Blochlinger, Berlin Hiland; Madison Bryk, Berlin Hiland; Jenna Franks, Tusky Valley; Lauren Goebel, Southeastern; Hannah Horn, Defiance Tinora; Sydney Kendall, North Adams; Brooke Kleman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Erin Krupar, Canton Central Catholic; Emma Meyer, Anna; Kim Miller, Berlin Hiland; Jordyn Mitnik, Edison; Magey Shambre, Crestview; Abigail Schroeder, Eastwood; Lanie Shea, Adena; Ella Skeens, Southeastern; Lexi Wise, Ironton.

Coach of the Year: Nikki Etzler, Coldwater.

Coaches Achievement Award: Cortney Goodwin, Tuscarawas Valley; Jeff Beck, Eastwood; Jeff Beros, Buckeye Trail.

Division IV

First team: Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Meghan Hedrick, St. Paul; Paige Jones, New Bremen; Jenna Karl, Buckeye Central; Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center; Sydney Kin, Carey; Britney Siefring, St. Henry; Melina Woods, Ada.

Second team: Kara Evers, Marion Local; Carrie Fesenmyer, Marion Local; Hayley Heitmeyer, Leipsic; Rachel Kremer, New Bremen; Tess Lepley, St. Paul; Kierra Meyer, Leipsic; Lexi Smith, Notre Dame; Rachel Williamson, Antwerp.

Third team: Addie Ackerman, Buckeye Central; Sophia Albers, Fort Loramie; Rachel Bleile, St. Paul; Madi Ellis, Delphos St. John’s; Katie Hiestand, St. Thomas Aquinas; Julia Holdheide, St. Henry; Addy Jarvis, Mathews; Stacia Stieber, Monroeville; Carley Stone, Fort Recovery; Lizzie Willis, Southern.

Honorable mention: Kellee Applegate, Lordstown; Blaire Barr, Fairfield Christian; Paige Bellman, Columbus Grove; Kamden Dulesky, Bridgeport; Erica Gasser, Rittman; Courtney Hahn, Lima Central Catholic; Caleigh Hamby, Newbury; Kelsi Hulit, Malvern; Alyson Johnson, St. Joseph Central; Olivia Lucia, Lehman Catholic; Carlee McCluer, Columbus Grove; Destini Oler, Mohawk; Madyson Paradie, Ashtabula St. John; Whitney Pleiman, Russia; Lyssi Snouffer, Delaware Christian; Jensen Warnock, Portsmouth Clay.

Coach of the Year: Diana Kramer, New Bremen.

Coaches Achievement Award: Jackie Nye, Buckeye Central; Robert Shansky, Southern Local; Eric Vackert, Carey; Kelsey Wolfe, Ottoville.