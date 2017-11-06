St. Paul's Lepley named Firelands Conference Player of the Year

Senior hitter Tess Lepley was named the Player of the Year in the conference after she finished with 314 kills and 75 blocks as a middle hitter for the Lady Flyers, who went 23-2 overall (14-0 FC).

She was joined on first team by her teammates and hitters Meghan Hedrick (287 kills, 78 blocks) and Kamryn Maxwell (227 kills, 42 blocks). Also earning first team for St. Paul was senior setter Rachel Bleile (932 assists).

The Monroeville trio of sophomore hitter Kelsie Palmer (266 kills), senior setter Kara Schafer (743 assists) and junior libero Stacia Stieber (483 digs). The Eagles finished 18-7 (12-2) this season.

Also earning first-team honors was Western Reserve junior defensive specialist Morgan White (327 digs).

Second team honors from the area included Monroeville hitters Kirsten Stieber and Adrian Barman, along with Western Reserve’s Morgan Boswell, New London’s Maryonna Cathey and South Central’s Jenna West.

Andrea Robson (Western Reserve) was second team at setter, while St. Paul’s Kennedy Stang was defensive specialist, and her teammate, Lauren Chandler, along with South Central’s Sarah Oney were second-team libero.

Coach of the Year honors were shared by St. Paul’s Nancy Miller and Crestview’s Jody Ritchey.

Miller won her 500th match — all at St. Paul — on Sept. 21 at Plymouth. She holds an overall record of 512-120 (.811). Ritchey guided the Cougars (18-8) to their first district championship (Div. III) in 21 seasons.

All-Firelands Conference volleyball teams

First team

Hitters: Tess Lepley, St. Paul, Sr.; Meghan Hedrick, St. Paul, Sr.; Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul, Jr.; Kelsie Palmer Monroeville, So., Natalie Restille, Crestview, Jr.

Setters: Rachel Bleile St. Paul, Sr.; Kara Schafer, Monroeville, Sr.

Defensive Specialist: Morgan White, Western Reserve, Jr.

Libero: Stacia Stieber, Monroeville, Jr.

Second team

Hitters: Kirsten Stieber, Monroeville, Sr.; Adrian Barman, Monroeville, So.; Kenedi Goon, Cresview, Fr.; Morgan Boswell, Western Reserve, Sr.; Maryonna Cathey, New London, Sr.; Jenna West, South Central, Sr.

Setters: Andrea Robson, Western Reserve, Sr.; Magey Shambre, Crestview, Jr.

Defensive Specialist: Kennedy Stang, St. Paul, So.

Libero: Lauren Chandler, St. Paul, Jr.; Sarah Oney, South Central, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Hitters: Megan Hammersmith, St. Paul So.; Mallory Miller, Plymouth Jr.; Grace Grundy, Mapleton, So.

Setter: Maddie Albert, South Central, Sr.

Defensive Specialist: Ashlyn Tommas Monroeville, Sr.; Brooklyn Hudson New London, Jr.

Libero: Kennedy Hickey Crestview, Sr.; Joleen Muenz Western Reserve, Sr.

FC Player of the Year: Tess Lepley, Sr., St. Paul

FC Coach of the Year: Nancy Miller, St. Paul, Jody Ritchey, Crestview