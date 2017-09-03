St. Paul dominates Lehman Catholic Invitational

But veteran St. Paul volleyball head coach Nancy Miller saw her Lady Flyers look better than ever on Saturday.

St. Paul buzzed its way through the eight-team Lehman Catholic Labor Day Invitational in Sidney, beating Frankfurt Adena, Anna and Minster with ease to improve to 6-0 overall.

The Lady Flyers beat Adena and Anna by identical scores of 25-15, 25-17. Then in the championship match against Minster, it was all St. Paul to the tune of 25-6, 25-11.

St. Paul hasn’t dropped a set (15) this season during the unbeaten start.

“I guess the best thing is we got better as the day went on, which is great to see we’re improving each match,” Miller said. “We definitely were correcting our mistakes from the morning to the afternoon.

“We started off a little slow, which I want to find a way to start be playing strong at the beginning of the day,” she added. “But as the day went on, our confidence level kind of went through the roof — which was great to see. We grew together as a team.”

Against Minster, a district finalist a year ago from the powerful Midwest Athletic Conference, the Lady Flyers left no doubt in allowing just 17 points total.

“I just felt like we stepped up in all aspects,” Miller said. “The girls had a mentality that they weren’t going to let a ball hit the floor. We dug everything, and elevated our hitters to really be aggressive at the net and put the ball down.”

In the three matches for the day, Meghan Hedrick finished with 31 kills and 14 blocks while also serving 13 points with six aces. Tess Lepley had 28 kills and nine blocks, and Kamryn Maxwell also impressed at the net with 23 kills, and added 14 points.

Also for St. Paul Rachel Bleile had 89 assists, served 14 points with two aces and added 19 digs. Lauren Chandler had 36 digs to go with 16 points and five aces, while Kennedy Stang added 30 digs.

St. Paul is off until Thursday’s home Firelands Conference match vs. New London.

“Our leadership is starting to grow, and that’s something we’ve been lacking,” Miller said. “I think the kids found they’ve got to create some of that intensity themselves — to step on the floor and raise their level. We had to do that this weekend.”