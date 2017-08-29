Norwalk outlasts Columbian for first SBC division win

After losing 25-23 and 25-19, Norwalk responded by winning the next three games, 25-15, 25-16, 15-13 to improve to 2-0 (1-0 Lake).

“Tonight was fun,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “The first two games did not go as planned, but we learned a lot from them. These girls took everything we gave them and implemented it perfectly.”

Claire Kelley was 42-of-52 hitting with 21 kills to pace Norwalk at the net, while Aimee Smith was 47-of-53 with 16 kills, and Carly Bilton added 10 kills.

Anne Davidson was 27 for 27 serving with 20 points and three aces, and also finished with a team-high 32 digs.

Alaina Kelley was 135-of-135 setting with 5 assists and added 20 digs. Olivia Ward also had 16 digs, and Haleigh Skinner had 10.

“We really changed our game plan along the way, and that is hard to do,” Kalizewski said. “I am so proud of each one of these girls. Everyone on the bench, on the floor, and in the stands played a big part in this win.”

South Central 3, New London 0

NEW LONDON — The Trojans improved to 3-1 (1-1 Firelands Conference) with Tuesday’s win over the host Wildcats, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12.

Jenna West was 24-of-28 hitting with eight kills, and Ally Burton was 17-of-17 with eight kills to pace the Trojans. Sarah Oney was 18 for 18 serving with three aces and had 16 digs, while Maddie Albert was 13 for 13 serving with three aces and 73-of-57 setting with 26 assists.

Sarah Oney had 16 digs and Izzy Hauler added 10 digs for the Trojans.

For New London (1-3, 0-2), Leah McNeely had nine assists and 11 digs, while Gabby Ledbetter had five kills and Emily Dalton served six points. Lili Bartow finished with 10 assists, while Maryonna Cathey also added 11 digs.

W. Reserve 3, Mapleton 0

NANKIN TWP. — The Roughridersw on their second FC match of the young season with a sweep of the host Mounties, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18.

For Western (2-0, 2-0), Alyssa Burch served 16 points with two aces, and Hannah Burke had 13 points and two aces. Avery Tubbs had 12 kills, with Emma Weber and Morgan White each adding six kills. Sammi Scott was 83 percent on serve receive and added 10 digs.

Edison 3, Margaretta 0

CASTALIA — The Chargers opened SBC Bay division play with a dominating sweep of the Polar Bears Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-15, 25-20.

Jessica Stoll racked up 16 kills to lead Edison’s hitting attack. Kami Neuberger set up most of those points, finishing with 19 assists.

Hannah Vitaz chipped in nine kills for the Chargers (1-4, 1-0), Lilli Schuster had seven and Melissa Kuhl finished with four. Natalie Lambert had 12 service points, while chipping in 13 digs and eight assists. Grace Houser also had 12 service points to go with 12 digs, while Jordyn Mitnik had 17 digs and seven service points.

Bellevue 3, Sandusky 0

BELLEVUE — The Lady Red downed the Blue Streaks, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16, in Lake division opener.

Payton Vogel was 10-of-11 hitting for Bellevue (3-2, 1-0) with seven kills, while Morgan Hicks was 14-of-15 and had six kills. Molly Bullion was 29-of-29 serving with 15 total assists. She and Morgan Hicks both had a team-best eight digs. Madison Hrynciw chipped in three aces.

BOYS GOLF

Norwalk 152, Bellevue 167

CLYDE — At Sleepy Hollow golf course, the Truckers improved to 5-1 in the Lake division of the Sandusky Bay Conference with a win over Bellevue.

Braden Nunez was medalist with a 36, followed by Jarod Kessler (37), Cam Nickoli (39) and Jonah Merereau (40).

For the Redmen, Nate Fox shot 40, while Jacob Volkman and Jacob Tiell each added 41s and Connor Rospert contributed a 45.

Bellevue 200, Vermilion 222

VERMILION — The Lady Red scored a Lake division win in SBC play over the host Sailors.

For Bellevue, it was true balance, as Abby Bullion, Jena Staley, Tristan Rupp and Lara Spurlock each shot 50s.

CROSS COUNTRY

New London boys dominate Plymouth Invite

PLYMOUTH — The New London boys cross country team placed nine runners among the top 20 at Tuesday’s Plymouth Invitational, held at Mary Fate Park.

The Wildcats finished with 29 points to win the team title, well ahead of second place Crestview (63). The host Big Red finished fourth with 126 points.

For New London, Carson Coey (17:52.94), Curtis Joppeck (17:58.86) and Dominic Albaugh (18:03.53) finished second, third and fourth overall in the race. Cole Kropka (19:04.16) was ninth, Austin Reed (19:16.33) 11th, Caleb Good (19:20.45) 13th, Courtland Britt (19:25.86) 14th, Mitchell Joppeck(19:36.52) 16th and Aaron Reed (19:59.20) in 20th to round out New London runners in the top 20.

For Plymouth, Levi Robinson (18:23.87) was ninth, followed by Michael Collins (20:15.23), Ethan Elliott (20:23.30) and Nick Bowser (21:02.74) in 24th, 25th and 29th.

Wildcat girls cruise to Plymouth title

PLYMOUTH — The New London girls cross country team also dominated the field at Mary Fate Park on Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished with 26 points, easily finishing ahead of second place Mansfield Madison (61).

Kaylin Williams (21:31.73), Abigail Good (22:57.16) and Savannah Shaver (22:58.64) finished in secon, third and fourth for the ‘Cats, while Gabrielle OSterland (23:12.45) was sixth.

Also for New London, Dana Gustely (24:27.89) was 12th, followed by Esther Schmidt (25:34.87) in 18th and Abbey Keller (25:58.42) in 22nd.

For Plymouth, which finished sixth with 146 points, the top finisher was Olivia Fidler (25:09.13) in 16th place. Claudia Caudill (26:06.10) was 25th and Gracie Roberts (26:09.05) was 26th.

Shelby boys, Willard girls win Bellevue two-mile race

BELLEVUE — Shelby boys and Willard girls won the Redmen and Lady Red's host two-mile race Tuesday.

On the boys side, Shelby finished with 22, ahead of Norwalk (37), Willard (92) and the Redmen (98), while on the girls side, it was Willard in the lead with 36, followed by the Truckers (54), host Lady Red (57) and Shelby (63).

Shelby's Caleb Brown was the boys overall winner with a time of 10 minutes, 19 seconds, while Makenna Heimlich won on the girls side, with a time of 12:22.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk 6, Sandusky 0

A balanced scoring attack led the Truckers to an SBC Lake division win over visiting Sandusky on Monday night.

Michaela Rush, Jasmine Thomas, Kaelyn Harkness, Maddie Diederick, Sevannah Keegan and Gwen Olcott each scored for Norwalk, which hosts Columbian today.