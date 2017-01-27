Storied career lands Linder in Hall of Fame

Tina Linder Davidson enters the Norwalk Hall of Fame as one of the most accomplished players in the history of one of most dominant sports in NHS athletics history.

A 1987 graduate, Linder starred for three seasons on the volleyball teams under Hall of Fame coach Grace Hutchinson.

Linder is one of five people who will be inducted Saturday during a ceremony at the high school. The other four are Peggy Corrigan (distinguished citizen),Robert Factor (Class of 1962, academic), Jim Bersche (coach) and T.J. (Horner) Thomas (class of 1988, volleyball).

Linder’s impact on the successful Ladies in Blue program can be summed up in one stat: She’s the only three-time All-Ohio selection in the 41-year history of the program.

She earned Class AA All-Ohio honorable mention honors as a sophomore in 1984, as Norwalk finished 21-5 as Northern Ohio League and district runners-up. As a junior, she was again All-Ohio honorable mention and All-District first team as the Ladies in Blue finished 17-5.

As a senior in 1986, Linder helped Norwalk to one of its finest seasons in program history — and she earned some of the highest honors. Norwalk won the NOL title along with Class AA sectional and district championships following an unbeaten 22-0 regular season.

The Ladies in Blue lost a narrow 16-14, 16-14 loss in the regional championship match to Springfield Northwestern — which went on to win one of its four state championships in a five-year span.

Linder was named All-NOL and district first team — and earned the state’s highest individual honor in being named Class AA All-Ohio Player of the Year. Her pass percentage (75 percent) in 1986 was also a single-season record at the time.

Upon graduation, she was also the program’s all-time leader in career digs (486) — a mark that stood for five more years until 1991.

During Linder’s three years as an All-Ohio player, Norwalk compiled a 64-11 overall record. As a four-year letterwinner on the Ladies in Blue program, NHS was 89-14 in those four seasons. She was also a three-year letterwinner in softball.

Linder continued her volleyball career at Ashland University, where she also became a four-year letterwinner and team captain. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and coaching certification.

Upon graduation from Ashland in 1991, Linder began her professional career with the Norwalk Parks and Recreation department as a supervisor facilitating youth sports programs as well as maintaining receptionist operations until 2000.

The induction ceremony will take place before the start of the Norwalk boys’ basketball game against Port Clinton.