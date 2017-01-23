Snook receives national volleyball honor

The eighth year coach racked up a national honor last week as she was named one of the top 2016 Thirty Under 30 high school volleyball coaches in the nation. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its inaugural 2016 Thirty Under 30 High School Awards and making the list was Snook for her efforts as a high school volleyball coach.

“Any time you can be recognized by your colleagues and people who know the game is obviously a great honor,” Snook said. “It is very humbling. I still feel like I am a new coach even though I am eight years in and getting ready to start year nine. I have had a lot of great people and mentors there to help me. I have been very fortunate to be a part of a great and supportive school and community at Monroeville.”

Snook is about to enter her ninth season at the helm of the Monroeville Eagles and she has already racked up success. Her overall record is 163-41 with eight sectional, three league and three district championships. The Eagles won the regional championship and made a state Final Four appearance in 2015 before losing to Jackson Center in a 5-set thriller. She has coached two Firelands Conference players of the year, a district player of the year and four All-Ohioans.

“I have coaches a lot of very good and hard working athletes who are not only great athletes but great students,” Snook said. “They all have had that hard work mentality instilled in them by their parents that have helped them be successful on the court. They have made my job easy. It is very much appreciated. But being recognized is not why I do my job at all. I do it for the kids.”

Snook was coached by the legendary Bill Cramer during her time at Margaretta until her senior season when her dad, Bill Orwig, took over the program. She was the team Most Valuable Player in 2003 and earned first and second team All-Sandusky Bay Conference and All-District honors in 02 and 03 as a player. She was the first player in Margaretta history to be named an All-Ohioan in 2003.

“My high school career I was first coached my Bill Cramer who is a very well-known coach around here,” Snook said. “He will still come watch our matches and we can always pick his brain afterwards. My senior year, my dad took over the program at Margaretta and it was neat because that was the first time the program had ever reached the regional final.”

Snook’s father is also a huge influence, especially after Snook was able to play for him and now coach with him.

“It was a cool experience to play for your dad,” Snook said. “Also to be able to go that far. Now, on the other end, when I first got a varsity coaching job, you do not realize all of the little things that go into it like the paperwork and stuff. He was there to help me to guide me and getting all of the other things done. Even today, it is great that I get to coach with him and we are a perfect pair. I am more vocal and he is laid back; the best of both worlds.”

Snook began her coaching career her sophomore year of college at Heidelberg College for the Black Swamp Volleyball Club in 2005 where she still coaches. In all, Snook has spent the better part of three-fourths of her life indulged in the sport.

“I think it is just from being a part of the game since I was 11,” Snook said. “This year was my 20th year involved in the sport either playing or coaching. It is crazy to think I have been a part of it for so long but I love it. I am just competitive and I just have that drive to where I would love to be out there playing and the closest I can get is on the sideline.”

Snook now enters her ninth season at Monroeville and admits she loves where she is at in her coaching career.

“We treat Monroeville volleyball like a big family,” Snook said. “It is great to see all of the hard work these girls put in and the success they enjoy. Though all of the victories and defeats, we are on this ride together. I feel like a second mom and they are very special to me. I get very excited for them.”

