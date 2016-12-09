Norwalk's Abby Moffit honored at nationals

She is a graduate of Norwalk High School.

Moffit, a junior defensive specialist, currently carries a 3.987 GPA in athletic training. She was presented with the award during the women's volleyball banquet on Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Moffit received the distinguished Elite 90 award for all of NCAA DII volleyball, while on the court, she has produced 71 digs, eight assists and seven aces over 81 sets for the Cardinals (41-2).

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomore or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to NCAA.com/elite-90.

Cardinals lose in Elite Eight

SIOUX FALL, S.D. — The six senior-led Cardinals battled through to a marathon third set, but their National Championship repeat was stopped by the Flyers Thursday night. Lewis University rode a hot match start and hung on to two extended-point sets for the 3-0 win over Wheeling Jesuit in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Elite Eight.

The six Cardinals seniors — Andrea Thobe, Haley Kindall, Kayce Krucki, Emma Schleucher, Sam Obringer and Katie Campbell — played in their final matches of the most prolific four-year run in WJU history.

The senior group posted a 156-17 record, a .900 winning percentage, with the three highest program single-season win totals. WJU also captured the University's first National Championship last year to go with a Final Four (2013) and two Elite Eights (2014 & 2016), while it won four NCAA Atlantic Regional, four Mountain East Conference Regular Season and four MEC Tournament crowns.

Schleucher and Sydney Obringer downed a team-high nine kills. Breanna Kramer chipped in seven kills, 19 digs, two assists and an ace.

Sisters Sam and Sydney Obringer are Norwalk High School graduates, while Breanna Kramer and her twin sister, Haley, are Monroeville High School graduates.