All-Firelands Conference volleyball teams announced

Hitters
First Team
Halle Schoen, St. Paul, Sr.
Meghan Hedrick, St. Paul, Jr.
Ashley Painley, St. Paul, Sr.
Natalie Restille, Crestview, Soph.
Lexie Adams, South Central, Sr.
Second Team
Tess Lepley, St. Paul, Jr.
Camryn Hall, Crestview, Sr.
Ashlyn Tommas, Monroeville, Jr.
Kirsten Stieber, Monroeville, Jr.
Brooke Barman, Monroeville, Soph.
Delaney Porter, New London, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Romy Thornsberry, Plymouth, Sr.
Kelsie Palmer, Monroeville, Fr.
Olivia Keysor, South Central, Sr.
Setters
First Team
Rachel Bleile, St. Paul, Soph.
Summer Sweeting, South Central, Sr.
Second Team
Kara Schafer, Monroeville, Jr.
Kayleigh Kaufman, Crestview, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Andrea Robson, Western, Jr.
Danie Haupricht, Mapleton, Soph.
Defensive Specialist
First Team
Sarah Oney, South Central, Jr.
Second Team
Stacia Stieber, Monroeville, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Kennedy Hickey, Crestview, Jr.
Lauren Chandler, St. Paul, Soph.
Libero
First Team
Kaeleigh Stang, St. Paul, Sr.
Second Team
Morgan White, Western, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Brea Wilson, New London, Sr.
FC Player of the year:
Halle Schoen, St. Paul, Sr.
FC Coach of the year:
Nancy Miller, St. Paul