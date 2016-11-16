Danhoff earns All-America honors

"I am very happy for these three," said head coach Amber Warners. "They have all worked very hard this season and throughout their careers. I am happy that they are being honored for their hard work."

Danhoff, a senior from Willard, Ohio, is a graduate of Willard High School. This fall, Danhoff had a hitting percentage of .386, while averaging 3.68 kills and 0.97 digs-per-set while amassing 55 service aces and 78 blocks. Last Saturday, she was named to the all-tournament team and named the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Division III Regional in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Earlier in the season, she was named to all-tournament teams at the Gargoyle Classic, the Wittenberg Fall Classic and at the Calvin Midwest Invitational. She was also a three-time MIAA Player of the Week and was named the MIAA's Most Valuable Player. In addition, she landed a spot on the All-MIAA first team for the third consecutive year. This is her third AVCA All-America selection as she was a second team selection in 2014 and a third team selection in 2015.

Danhoff and Kamp are receiving AVCA Division III All-America honors for the third-straight year. She joins Rebecca Kamp (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011), Megan Rietema (2011, 2012 and 2013), and Maggie Kamp (2013, 2014, 2015) as the only Calvin volleyball players to receive AVCA All-America honors three or more times.