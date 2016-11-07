Sweeting signs with Owens State CC

Sweeting signer her National Letter of Intent in front of family and coaches on Monday morning at South Central High School.

“I am really excited and I have been watching them a lot lately and they are really good,” Sweeting said. “They just made the cut for nationals and they act like a family there and that is what really drew me to them. I am just ready to move on and begin the next phase with them.”

Sweeting joins a team with the No. 2 seed at this weekend’s national tournament but admitted the decision wasn’t so easy.

“I had to choose between basketball and volleyball first,” Sweeting said. “I visited Owens and I just really liked how it felt.”

OSCC head volleyball coach Sonny Lewis knew the kind of player he was going after in Sweeting and is excited to have her onboard.

“We liked her athletic ability not just her setting skills,” Lewis said. “We liked the fact she was very athletic and that was what really drew us to her. She comes from a great family and we try to get kids with a strong family background. Though her athletic ability is a huge part of why we recruited her, it was the fact she is just a quality kid that stood out a lot too.

“We recruit kids to come in and start for us. We are losing a setter so we expect her to come in and take over that position.”

South Central head coach Sara Hohler expected this day to come.

“She is a great athlete and I am thrilled to see her play at the next level,” Hohler said. “She has put in that extra work to make that progression into college ball. She makes things happen and is a true gamer and we are just so excited for her.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333