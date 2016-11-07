Go Figure!

82

Number of assists in two games from St. Paul’s Rachel Bleile who dished out 31 in a regional semifinal win and 51 in a 4-set regional final loss.

454

Number of rushing yards combined for St. Paul’s Derek Gross (204) and Colton Service (250) during Saturday’s regional quarterfinal win over East Canton.

60th

Place in which Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden finished Saturday’s state cross country race with a time of 16:57.3 as the lone representative of the Big Red.

1

Number of female representatives in the Division III state cross country race on Saturday when St. Paul’s Lily Dodewll finished in 19:54.6 and a 59th place finish out of 179 runners. She is a freshman.

9

The grade of Norwalk’s Delaney Thomas who got the start during the Division II regional final after senior Sara Staley injured her ankle during the regional semifinals.

21-6

The final overall record of the Norwalk volleyball team who won the Northern Ohio League title, ended with a 69-game NOL winning streak, won the sectional title, district title and was regional runner ups.

26-1

The final overall record of the St. Paul Flyers volleyball team who won the Firelands Conference title after not losing a single conference set. They also won a sectional and district title and a regional runner up trophy.

5

Number of touchdowns recorded by Monroeville running back Colten Millis after going off for 204 yards in a clock-running win over Windham on Saturday night.

6

Number of weeks it too Monroeville running back Blake Anderson to return from a broken leg. The senior sustained the injury in a Week 5 win over Mapleton and returned in Week 11 to score a touchdown in Monroeville’s playoff game.

16:50.5

Time it took Western Reserve senior Brendan Oswalt to cross the finish line of the state cross country meet. He took 52nd place as the top finisher among area boys in the Division III race.

15th

The position that the Norwalk boys cross country team finished as a team in the Division II state cross country race on Saturday. It was the first time a boys team advanced to the race in 33 years.

14th

The position that the New London boys cross country team finish as a team in the Division III state cross country race. The team saw five freshmen competing in the race.

4

Number of times the St. Paul Flyers and Monroeville Eagles will face off in the past two years when the two teams meet on Saturday in the regional semifinals of the football playoffs. Last season, the Eagles and Flyers played in back-to-back weeks. The Flyers are 3-0 in the meetings.

