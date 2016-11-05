Lady Flyers' season comes to a halt

Was it as evenly-match as one could hope for? Definitely.

Is St. Paul headed to the Division IV state tournament? Unfortunately not.

However, the Lady Flyers didn’t quit in Saturday’s regional final against McComb.

It was experience that won the battle, as the Panthers came out on top in four sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23.

“McComb came to play hard and they did,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “We did not execute today.”

It’s safe to say McComb came out and dominated the first set, but after that, it was anyone’s game.

St. Paul went on a five-point run in the second set to take a 9-6 lead that they did not give back.

“In that second game, we were starting to control the ball better, but that just seemed to go out the door then in the third and fourth game.”

In the third set, the Lady Flyers pulled to within a point late in the game, but the Panther went on a 5-0 tear to close it out. It was basically the same story for the fourth and final set.

“I felt that our hitters didn’t swing as hard as what I felt we were capable of at times, but I think a lot of that was our passing,” Miller said. “Our passing really seemed to be out of system a lot. The bottom line is we weren’t executing like we are capable of executing. I think we had more hitting errors than what we’ve had all year.

“Every time they hit they swung hard. They served strong and I felt that they hit the ball really hard. I felt like we had potential to get back in it, we had momentum bursts, it just seemed like we were having errors at the most inopportune times and that’s unorthodox for us.”

Meghan Hedrick paced the Lady Flyers with nine points and three aces serving to go with 18 kills. Tess Lepley notched 13 kills, followed by Halle Schoen with 12. Kaeleigh Stang tallied 38 digs and Ashley Painley contributed with 24. Rachel Bleile had a whopping 51 assists.

“Great group of kids. I loved working with them. Their passion and their drive were remarkable. Just an outstanding group of kids,” Miller said. “These seniors have been remarkable. They had drive and their passion, even in the offseason. They’ve been great role models for the younger kids and just such a positive force in the program.”

