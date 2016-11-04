Lady Flyers looking to revive a tradition

But that doesn’t mean they don’t belong there.

The Lady Flyers are 26-0 on the season after they defeated Antwerp in the Div. IV regional semi-final match on Wednesday.

Today, the squad will make the 101 mile trip back to Elida High School to take on McComb (24-2).

The Flyers and Panthers aren’t unfamiliar with each other, though, as they faced off in the Sidney-Lehman Invitational earlier this season. In case you were wondering, St. Paul came out on top in the best-of-three match.

But this time around, there’s so much more at stake.

“It is a little bit different, just because it’s later in the year and they’ve made some changes to their lineup,” Lady Flyers’ coach Nancy Miller said. “I think that when it comes right down to it, there’s a little bit more on the line.

“I think we have definitely gotten better. At the beginning of the year, we had just moved Ashley (Painley) to right side, because she was at middle the last two years for us. She has really settled in to that right side position now and has really become a force for us there. I also think our blocking is way better than where we were at at the beginning of the year. I think we’re a better team all around.”

But what is it going to take for a team that has never been this far in the postseason?

“It’s going to take the things that we’ve been doing well all year. It’s going to take good pathing, we’re going to have to be strong at the net and we’re going to have to force them to make some errors,” Miller said.

As for the Panthers, they’ve been waiting for this moment.

“We fell to St. Paul once before already,” McComb coach Kendra Parmenter said. “It was best-of-three and we didn’t get as much time, so we couldn’t show as much. At least we’ll get five sets on Saturday and I hope to take them to at least four.

“It’s something that we want. It’s something that the girls want to win. We have a lot of motivation right now,” Parmenter added.

It all comes down to who wants it more.

