Truckers sweep Celina for trip to regional finals

Though the outcome of a 3-set win over Celina didn’t show it, the Truckers had to battle all night in their Division II regional semi-final win at Ontario High School on Wednesday night.

After cruising to a first-set win 25-16, the Tuckers found themselves trailing late in each of the next two sets. In the position before, especially during their 5-set win over Lexington to win the district championship, the Truckers mounted comebacks in each of the final two sets to win them 25-21 and 25-23.

“We work on that actually,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “We practice that because that is something that happens in the game of volleyball. We do a lot of playing from behind and finishing while we are head situations in practice.”

The Truckers cruised in the opening set thanks to a dominating serving performance from Ally Douglas who rattled off six points in a row and 10 total for the evening. When the senior steps to the service line, there is a sense of confidence that comes over the Truckers and their level of pley is elevated.

“That is a strong lineup for us but you are never going to take the serve away from Ally,” Kalizewski said. “Since the day she was a freshman, she has served like that and I can rely on it at all times. She is very good at staying calm and making sure she makes the serve when we need it. She gets flustered if she misses one or two, but I will take it when she rallies off six in a row. It is comfortable and very fun to have her back there.”

Norwalk trailed late in the second set 19-18 but went on a huge 7-3 run to close things out taking it 25-21. The set win came at a price though as Sara Staley went up for a block at the net and came down rolling her ankle. She would not return to action and was replaced by freshman Delaney Thomas who served three points, added a block and a kill. At one point, the truckers had Thomas in the front row and freshman Hailigh Skinner in the back row.

“We had a freshman in the front row and a freshman in the back row,” Kalizewski said. “We trained them and put them in positions to succeed and they did. We do not know what is going to happen but they were on it tonight and I am very proud of them.”

In the third set, Cara MacFarland and Aimee Smith took over as seniors and extended their season at least another game. The pair sparked another comeback after trailing 19-18 and ending on a 7-4 run to close things out.Smith recorded 10 kills in the deciding set while MacFarland added two. On the evening Smith sent down 15 kills while MacFarland led the Truckers with 17.

“When you have the ability to put two players like that at the net, it is nice,” Kalizewski said. “At this point in the tournament, you have to learn to play more of a finesse game and know when to take your shots. We will be working a lot on that before Saturday as well because that is a big deal.”

“I try to just be a leader because this is my team and it is my senior year,” MacFarland said. “We really connect and it is a great experience to play with this team and win with them as well.”

Smith added five blocks as a defensive force at the net. She admits it was a product of a hard week of practice.

“We worked on sealing the net every day in practice,” Smith said. “Finding the foot was big for us. Their offense was kind of slow but the middle was quicker. We had to switch up our speeds and we did a great job with that.”

The Truckers advance the the regional final against a familiar foe in Padua at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ontario High School. The Truckers may have to go for the regional title without a big hitter in Staley.

“She is a great player,” MacFarland said. “We used it as motivation tonight. We wanted to play for her and win this for her so hopefully she can come back strong and beat Padua on Saturday.”

Claire Kelley added five kills for the Truckers while Anne Davidson chipped in with 10 points. Alaina Kelley dished out 33 assists to seven different hitters.

