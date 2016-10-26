Mohawk outlasts Willard in Div. III district semi-final

For the Lady Flashes’ volleyball team, that statement proves true, unfortunately.

After falling behind early in the first set, Willard dominated in the second, but Mohawk was able to hold on for a 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21 win to advance to the Div. III district final against Huron.

“We fought hard. There’s no denying that we didn’t go out and dive all over the place and put all of our effort into what we were doing,” Lady Flashes’ coach Justin Rohrer said. “There were just some technical and tactical things that we just didn’t get figured out quick enough. It seemed like we had it figured out in Game 2. I thought after Game 2 we had hose things taken care of, but they kind of came back in Games 3 and 4 to hurt us.”

In Game 2, Willard got up on Mohawk early, taking a 7-2 lead, and finishing it on a 6-1 run.

“There’s lot’s of positives, we’re still looking at a No. 8 seed versus a No. 2 seed matchup. I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d make this run here even to districts. I’m proud of the girls. Our seniors left their mark on our program and with as many young players as I had on the floor, it’s good to see that and it’s good for our future.”

One of those young players is sophomore Lydia Wiers, who finished the match with a whopping 22 kills, while freshman Cassie Crawford added eight. Junior Madie Secor notched 18 digs and sophomore Jena Adams finished 25 of 27 serving with three aces and 15 assists. Senior Kathleen Schaaf matched Adams with another 15 assists.

The effort the seniors put forth, though, cannot go unnoticed.

“Our seniors are great leaders. I knew that going into the season, they’re biggest role in our team was going to be how together they kept it. We had a great year as far as chemistry. The family that we’ve put together — those four are the reason. Any time someone even remotely came up, they took care of it and they led by example and that’s what I’m most proud of. That’s what I’m most proud of.”