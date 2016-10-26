Douglas, Horner named players of the week

Douglas collected 259 votes after she recorded 23 points, six aces and nine digs in a sectional title win over Sandusky last Thursday. She helped the Truckers advance to the district tournament this week and Norwalk plays Lexington on Thursday for a district title.

Horner collected 349 votes after he caught just two passes last Friday night, but he went for 57 yards and a huge early score to help the Eagles pound Western Reserve and improve to 9-0 on the season. The Eagles play St. Paul in Week 10 for the Firelands Conference title.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.