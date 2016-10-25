Lady Truckers advance after beating Lady Rockets in 5 sets

The 19-4 volleyball team triumphed Tuesday over Oak Harbor to win in five sets in the Div. II match at Seneca East High School.

Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said the keys to victory were “playing our game” by staying in control, being confident and playing quick offense.

Oak Harbor edged out Norwalk 25-23 in the first game. The Lady Truckers’ biggest lead was 9-5 before the Lady Tornadoes turned it around to take the set.

“I don’t think I really needed that much of a message; those guys knew,” Kalizewski said. “They wanted to play their game. They came into the huddle and talked more than I did.”

Norwalk took the second set in a dominating 25-13 win. The Lady Truckers led throughout the game except for the first point.

Set 3 was a back-and-forth affair, with Oak Harbor coming out on top 28-26.

But it was all Norwalk from there on; the Lady Truckers won the last two games 25-16 and 15-7.

“That’s what we worked on. That’s what we wanted to see, no matter what. I’m very proud of them,” Kalizewski said.

“When you’ve got great seniors like I do, they’re ready to go,” she added. “They did a great job.”

Control is a consistent message the team hears from the coaching staff.

“You have to continue to just talk to your kids about control. Control is probably the biggest word I say the most,” Kalizewski said.

If Norwalk can control the defense, the coach said her team controls the pace of the offense.

“If you allow them to dictate the pace, it takes us out of our game. We have to control that part of it,” said Kalizewski, who was pleased to see the Lady Truckers not get to high or low emotionally.

“We did a great job of that tonight,” she added. “They controlled their emotions very well tonight.”

Sara Staley had 22 kills and three aces. Defensively, she had 17 digs.

Cara MacFarland was right behind Staley with 21 kills and three aces. MacFarland led Norwalk’s defense with 28 digs.

Claire Kelley had 11 kills. Lyndsey Sheldon added nine to go with 12 digs and four aces.

Two other Lady Truckers defenders hit double figures with digs: Ally Douglas with 13 and Anne Davidson 12. Douglas also had seven aces.

Alaina Kelley led Norwalk with 64 assists.

Norwalk plays for the district championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Seneca East High School.

