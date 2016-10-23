Riders see season end at Mohawk

On Saturday, Western traveled to Mohawk to take on the Warriors for a sectional championship. Western fell in the first set 15-25 but rallied for a 26-24 win in the second. After falling 16-25 in the third, the Riders were able to force a fifth set winning 25-21 in the fourth. But the Warriors took a 15-11 win in the decider and ended Western’s season.

Joleen Muenz and Hannah Burkes led the way with eight service points while Avery Tubbs had 13 kills. Morgan Boswell and Jacy Riley each added 11.

Morgan White dug out 32 balls on the afternon and Andrea Robson dished out 32 assists while Burke added 14.

“We knew walking into this match that we would be evenly matched,” Western Reserve Coach Lisa Muenz said. “Games like these are determined by the team who makes the fewest mistakes and capitalizes on momentum. Unfortunately, in Game 5, we made more mistakes than they did and Mohawk took advantage of it. Every single one of these girls finished their season playing their hearts out. We hope a challenging game like this inspires these young athletes to work hard in the off-season and look forward to competing well next year."