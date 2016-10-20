'It's our time to shine'

The Norwalk volleyball team routed the Sandusky Blue Streaks, 25-11, 25-4, 25-5, in a Division II sectional championship to advance to the district tournament.

The Lady Truckers opened the match with a few minor problems, as four serves in the first set found only net.

“They’re trying to be aggressive and stay aggressive,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “We’ve harped on them a lot, just to make sure that we’re constantly playing at our level and nobody else’s and sometimes that can be hard. Even though we missed a few (serves) they’re still doing the things we’re asking and trying to be competitive.”

In the final two sets, though, nothing was going to stop the Lady Truckers.

“We’re still trying to get better at (the net). When you’re short it’s always a challenge,” Kalizewski added. “We just keep working on it and trying stay disciplined. Everybody believes that when you’re blocking you’re trying to block the ball, but really what you want to do is take away space so the defense can set up behind you. That’s what we’re working on — taking away space, making sure we’re lined up correctly so that our defense can line up correctly.”

At the net for Norwalk, Sara Staley led the squad with 12 kills, followed by nine from Claire Kelley. Ally Douglas paced the Truckers with 23 points, including six aces, while Cara MacFarland contributed five aces and Staley added four. Staley also had the team’s only two blocks. Douglas and Anne Davidson each notched nine digs.

For Norwalk the road only gets tougher from here.

However, its a road the Lady Trucker volleyball program is familiar with.

“It’s at least nine (straight sectional titles),” Kalizewski said. “Probably more. We’ve gone to districts for a long time. As a coach, this is what I work hard for all the time. I live for this kind of stuff. This is fun. I try to train my kids so we’ll feel the same way. They should have that energy, that excitement from here on out. Let’s go. It’s our time. It’s our time to shine and this is what we’ve worked so hard for all year. You try to get those seniors to understand ‘This is your last shot and you need to show everybody how much it means to you.’ This is an exciting time for us.”

The Lady Truckers will take on Oak Harbor in the Division II district semi-final at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Seneca East High School.