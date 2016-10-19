Roughriders beat Edison in tourney opener

Hosting Edison in the Division III sectional semifinals, Western found a way to come away with a 4-set victory in what would be four wild sets. The Roughriders won by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-21.

In the opening set, Western came out of the gates swinging owning a 22-12 lead late in the set but Edison came roaring back before Western could finally put the set on ice. In the second, Western was able to fend off an Edison rally again, but in the third, Edison was the team grabbing the early momentum and withstanding a fierce Western comeback. In the final set, the Roughriders stayed consistent and ended the match with a win.

“Getting that momentum and keeping it has been difficult for us all year,” Western coach Lisa Muenz said. “I am so proud of the whole entire team for being able to overcome every single fall. We served very aggressive and stayed away from their libero because she can pass the ball very well. We also stayed away from Kennedy Ames. That was our main goal tonight.”

Muenz admitted it was a total team effort to keep the season alive.

“My junior Morgan Boswell did a great job controlling that net tonight,” Muenz said. “She ran the net very mature and would spread the ball all over the floor. She would coordinate with my setter Andrea Robson and kept their defense off balance. Brooke Ommert on the right side did excellent. That is the most we have blocked all year.

“Avery Tubbs, my freshman, was consistent all night long. Hannah Burke played outstanding and Joleen Muenz had some good serves and important digs at important times. I do not know when it was the last time we beat Edison so that in itself is huge.”

What could have been the difference maker though was when Morgan White stepped to the service line. Normally a libero, a jersey dispute forced her out of her normal roll and into the full rotation. Visually upset, White made sure she produced for her team. She ended with 16 service points on the evening, a team high.

“When she steps in to serve, we always have success,” Muenz said. “That was one of her best games serving. We love to have her in the back row. We are able to run our offense with her back there a lot.”

Boswell spent some time on injured reserve this season, but is back and healthy for the tournament run which spells trouble for teams underestimating the Roughriders. The junior had a game high 24 kills and served for six points while blocking two shots. Muenz admits having Boswell on the floor gives everyone on the team more confidence.

“It is huge because confidence is everything,” Muenz said. “We had a time when she had two hits out of bounds and she bounced right back. That is a maturity battle and she won that battle. It wasn’t just her though, the entire team won the maturity battle.”

Edison made things interesting the entire night, but in the end, just couldn’t get the big point when they needed to.

“It was pretty much just like every match we had our entire season,” Edison coach Sean Hoover said. “We had trouble for whatever reason keeping momentum just liek we have the entire year.”

The Chargers say goodbye to seven seniors who was part of a Sandusky Bay Conference championship during their time in the blue and orange. Hoover admits it will be tough to say goodbye.

“You hate to see any group of seniors go,” Hoover said. “But this group has been exceptional. They have a league championship and the thing to me is they are a great group of girls to be around. That is what I personally will miss the most.”

Kennedy Ames led the Chargers with 20 kills and seven points in her final game with Edison. Hoover knows he is going to miss the senior next season.

“Kennedy is our biggest arm and everyone knows it,” Hoover said. “Sometimes it is tough for her to come up with those stats because everyone knows where we are going with the ball. She comes through time and time again. She is a great all-around player and will be hard to be replaced.”

Olivia Blatnik added five points while Kelsey Schuster chipped in with five kills and seven points. Julia Kessler sent down 11 kills and blocked three shots. Jordyn Mitnik added six points while Kami Neuberger and Grace Houser combined for 23 assists.

Tubbs added 12 kills while Ommert added 11 and Jacy Riley had eight. Robson added 13 points while dishing out 51 assists on the evening. Viotory Ramage chipped in with eight kills and 10 service points.

The Roughriders advance to the sectional finals traveling to Mohawk at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Warriors are a familiar opponent.

“We played them twice at Maumee Bay and we beat them the first time and they beat us the second time,” Muenz said. “We are matched up very well. They are similar to us. Momentum will be the key on Saturday and we will work on that for the next few days. We have to constantly be aggressive.

“We have that mindset of we can and we will.”

