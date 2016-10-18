Truckers flawless in tourney tipoff

They made quick work of the Mansfield Senior Tygers in three sets to advance to the Division II sectional finals at 6 p.m. at Norwalk High School on Thursday.

The Truckers didn’t mess around with a clearly over-matched Tyger team taking the match by scores of 25-2, 25-9 and 25-5. In the first set, Norwalk jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead before Cara MacFarland stepped to the service line. The senior rallied off 20 consecutive points to put the Tygers away early. It was all Norwalk all night from there.

“We did well and had a great opportunity to get some fresh bodies on the floor and get the younger kids some experience in a tournament game which is always nice,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “They did a great job of staying focused and taking care of the ball. You have to be ready for everything when you play games like this so our focus was to just concentrate on what we needed to do.”

The Truckers were able to rotate in some players that do not normally see the floor and saw the young players play well. Freshman Claire Kelley led the team with nine kills on the evening. Sara Staley and Aimee Smith had eight kills while Lyndsey Sheldon added six and MacFarland sent down five.

Where the Truckers really excelled was at the service line. They had a team total 19 aces including nine from MacFarland, four from Ally Douglas, and two each from Anne Davidson, Olivia Ward and Staley. MacFarland finished with 23 points serving while Douglas added 13, Staley added nine, Ward had seven and Davidson chipped in with five.

The Truckers passed up a first round bye in the tournament to get an extra game under their belts and made the most of it as every player on the postseason roster saw the floor. Kalizewski admits this game made the Truckers better as a team.

“Right now, we are not really focusing on any particular team,” Kalizewski said. “We are focusing on what we need to get better at because there are some things like when we played Toledo St. Ursula and Vermilion that really get pointed out what we can do better. Our main focus is getting better at our flaws and our negatives and turning them into positives so they don’t hurt us anymore.”

Staley led the team with 12 digs while Alaina Kelley dished out 27 assists in the win.

The Truckers move on in the tournament to host Sandusky on Thursday, a team the Truckers beat twice during the regular season. Kalizewski is a believer in the saying it is hard to beat a team three times in a season and refuses to take Sandusky lightly in the sectional championship match.

“We have to stay focused and play tough,” Kalizewski said. “We have to continue to serve aggressively. We have to make sure we are ready for the ball to come back at any point. We are used to a 3-hit system and we can be caught off guard if it is returned earlier. That is always a big challenge to stay on top of.”

