High school volleyball St. Paul sectional tickets on sale now • Today at 12:00 AM St. Paul High School will be selling volleyball sectional final pre-sale tickets in the athletic office during school hours beginning October 12th through October 20th. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. St. Paul will play on October 20th at 6 pm in the St. Paul Convocation Center. They will play the winner of the Sandusky St. Mary vs. New London match.