Teams learn tourney trail

In the Division IV Willard District, St. Paul earned the top overall seed and a first round bye. The Flyers will host the winner of New London and Sandusky St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at St. Paul High School. The winner will play in the 6 p.m. district semifinal game on Oct. 25 at Willard High School.

Norwalk will host Mansfield Senior in the 6 p.m. game on Oct. 18 with a trip to Sandusky for the sectional title on the line. The Truckers beat the Blue Streaks both times this season. If all goes to plan, the Truckers could see a district finals rematch with Vermilion at Seneca East High School at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

South Central and Plymouth will face off in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at South Central High School. The winner will take on Buckeye Central, the No. 3 seed on Oct. 20.

Monroeville will host Mansfield St. Peter’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 with the winner taking on the winner of Lucas and Danbury with a trip to the district tournament on the line.

New London travels to St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 to kick off the sectional tournament.

The Western Reserve Roughriders and Edison Chargers face off against each other in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 with a showdown with Mohawk on the line for a sectional title.

Willard drew Colonel Crawford in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Colonel Crawford High School.