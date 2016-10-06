Monroeville downs Mapleton for FC win

Kara Schafer was 15 of 15 serving with five aces for Monroeville (11-8, 9-3). Stacia Stieber went 18 of 19 with three aces and Kelsie Palmer 12 for 14 with a couple aces.

Schafer was 56 of 56 setting with 24 assists, while Ashlyn Tommas tallied eight kills and Kirsten Stieber added seven kills. Stacia Stieber contributed 13 digs, as Kirsten Stieber added 11.

SC takes care of Plymouth

GREENWICH — The Lady Trojans defeated the Big Red 25-5, 25-14, 25-6 for a conference win on Thursday.

South Central improved to 17-3 overall and 9-3 in the FC.

Lexie Adams went 11 of 14 at the net with seven kills and Danni Ott 6 of 6 with five kills. Summer Sweeting was 48 of 48 setting with 20 assists and Lexie Adams added two blocks.

Olivia Keysor was 11 of 11 with three aces, followed by Sarah Oney 18 of 19 with a trio of aces to go with eight digs.

Edison falls to Huron

MILAN — The Lady Chargers came close a couple times, but the Tigers came away with a three-set win with scores of 26-24, 25-12, 27-25.

Kennedy Ames had a team-high 13 kills for Edison, while Grace Houser dished 20 assists. Kennedy Ames tallied 18 digs and Kelsey Schuster totaled nine points.