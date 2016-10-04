Truckers add another NOL win, beat Flashes

With a 3-set win over Willard on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-20, and a win on Wednesday against Sandusky, the Truckers could clinch at least a share of the NOL title with two games to play.

But first, there was a game to play on Tuesday night. The Truckers led from start to finish in every match to run away with the victory. But it wasn’t easy at least early as Willard’s height gave the Truckers a bit of trouble. The Flashes piled up 20 blocks as a team though, the Truckers were able to keep most of them in play.

“It doesn’t worry me too much,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “It is always good to go up against a team like that. Their blockers are very good and they are some of the best we are going to see. Twenty blocks in play, I will take. If it is 20 blocks to the floor, then I have a problem. We run a fast offense and we are going to get blocked playing that fast.”

The Truckers broke free in the first set after a 10-10 tie to go on a 15-5 run to end it thanks in large part to a stellar serving performance from Ally Douglas who had six points in the opening set and nine overall. Alaina Kelley was looking for Cara McFarland the entire match as Kelley piled up 40 assists with 14 coming from McFarland kills.

After the early struggles, the Truckers settled down and adjusted to the pace of play.

“They run a higher offense so they slow the game down and when we should have been using that to our advantage, we let it hurt us a bit,” Kalizewski said. “We get anxious because we are so used to playing fast. We finally settled in and started playing offensively instead of defensively and that helped.”

The Flashes saw freshman Cassie Crawford and sophomore Lydia Wiers rule the net. Crawford tallied 11 blocks and nine kills while Wiers added six blocks and 17 kills. With those two playing at a high level, the Flashes have a lot of potential.

“We can be very good,” Willard coach Justin Rohrer said. “We had a game against Bellevue where Lydia Wiers had 20 kills and 12 blocks and Cassie Crawford had 18 kills and four blocks and we won. With those two being so young, they are starting to come around and do that things that we ask them to do. We put a lot on them and put the weight of our team on underclassmen.”

With Rohrer bringing back the duo and a sophomore setter, Jena Adams, who had 22 assists for another three years, he admits the future is bright.

“I am very excited except I am an impatient person,” Rohrer said. “I don’t like to sit back and wait until next time. Inexperience can no longer be an excuse for us.”

Norwalk saw a great performance from Sara Staley who sent down 13 kills adding nine points and four blocks. Lyndsey Sheldon and Aimee Smith both added nine kills and Anne Davidson dropped eight points.

The Truckers have a chance to clinch the NOL title on Wednesday night as they host Sandusky with a two game lead and three to play.

“Our biggest goal for tomorrow is focus,” Kalizewski said. “We have to stay focused and come in ready to play and ready for the out of system stuff.”

