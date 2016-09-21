Lady Riders not looking for sympathy

But at Western Reserve, it is a true blessing.

With just one senior on the Western Reserve volleyball roster, — Jacy Riley — the Lady Riders are one of the youngest teams in the Firelands Conference. Judging by their current record of 7-5, the future seems really bright in Collins. For coach Lisa Muenz, it is all about building a sustainable program at Western Reserve.

“Our message all year is we are a varsity team of 20,” Muenz said. “We are really trying to build a successful program here at Western Reserve. We have more girls playing club ball every year.”

Usually young teams experience growing pains along the way. Not saying the Lady Riders are not experiencing those, but they seem to be less frequent than most young teams in the area. Muenz admits it is due to a team trait she was not expecting to see in 2016.

“What has really surprised me is how much these girls fight for each other game in and game out,” Muenz said. “That is what is really impressive about this team.”

After finishing 14-10 and 7-7 in the FC last season, the Riders are in prime position to contend for third place as the second half of the conference season rolls around. After a successful weekend and a very competitive Tuesday night match against South Central, Western is poised to make a bit of a run as they approach more conference play.

For Muenz, the hope is to play spoiler.

“I am hoping when we move into the second round, we can start breaking some hearts, Muenz said. “I know we are capable of that.”

The Riders are junior dominated with seven on the current roster. They have three sophomores and three freshmen that see a lot of playing time in every match. Muenz admits the pieces are there for a long and successful program to arise.

“Avery Tubbs is our middle hitter,” Muenz said. “He has been a competitor all year and has led our team in kills a lot of games. Morgan Spettle just moved up to varsity and is a huge asset on our strong side with her quickness.”

While the young players continue to impress, it is her junior class that Muenz has been most pleased about.

“I also believe that even though we have some juniors out there, they are young juniors,” Muenz said. “Victoria Ramage has the strength to come in off of the bench. We call her our super sub because she is so aggressive from the outside. Morgan Boswell is our injuries middle hitter right now and not having her available does hurt a bit. She leads the team in kills and points. Andrea Robson is her second year running a 5-1 and she is doing a great job.”

But it is senior Jacy Riley who Muenz is hoping leaves a lasting impression with the young group. What does she hope her underclassmen take from their senior leader?

“To never quit,” Muenz said. “She has battled in her position and has earned everything she gets. She has a strong work ethic that will send a strong message to the rest of the team.”

Rounding out the roster is Sammi Scott, Morgan White, Hannah Burke, Keragan Fannin, Joleen Muenz, Alyssa Burch, Emma Weber and Brooke Ommert.

FC play continues on Thursday as the second half begins with a showdown against Monroeville.

“We believe slow and steady wins the race,” Muenz said. “We are just battling every game.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333