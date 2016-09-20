Trojans grab momentum against Western for win

After a wild ending to the first set, the Trojans came away with a 26-24 victory and cruised to a 3-set win as they won the final two 25-17 and 25-16.

With a 25-24 lead in Game 1, a South Central spike sailed deep and everyone moved on believing it was 25-25, even the scoreboard operator. But the side referee called Western Reserve for being in the net and awarded South Central the point. The scoreboard showed 26-25 as did the scorebook. After further review, and a lengthly delay, the score was corrected much to the displeasure of the Western crowd.

The awkwardness was enough to throw the Roughriders off of their game.

“In volleyball, it is all about momentum,” Western coach Lisa Muenz said. “When they called us on that net call, it got us into a bit of a funk.”

From there, the Trojans ran away with the match and allowed Western to lead a set just once the entire night, a 1-0 lead in Game 2.

“We refocused in that second and third game and got the momentum on our side and we just rolled from there,” South Central coach Sara Hohler said. “They were ready to go in Game 1 and we came out a little slower than we normally do, but I am proud of the way they responded in the second and third game.”

The Roughriders dropped to 7-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Firelands Conference. After a successful weekend, Western is battling through some injuries and inexperience.

“We are battling some injuries and we have to have girls in positions they never played before,” Muenz said. “Saturday was a nice solid day where we saw some good things. Tonight, we battled back. What I want our girls to take away though is that we have two freshmen on the court at all times and there are moments where we do not have out senior out there. So we are still young and learning.”

Summer Time

South Central senior Summer Sweeting delivered her 1,100th assists early in Game 1. The milestone makes Hohler feel honored to be her coach.

“She give everything she has,” Hohler said. “There are balls that I give up on but she runs from one side of the court to the other and makes the play. The best thing about it though, is she puts the ball in the right spot every time. She is a great athlete and I am happy I had the opportunity to coach her.”

Looking ahead

Both teams start the second round of the FC on Thursday. Western Reserve travels to Monroeville looking to right some wrongs.

“I am hoping when we move into the second round, we can start breaking some hearts, Muenz said. “I know we are capable of that.

“Defensively we have to be more aggressive and move our feet while offensively we have to be more aggressive serving. Jacy Riley played as good as she has all year and that was really empowering for our team to see.”

The Trojans host the St. Paul Flyers in what could be the game of the year even as the midseason approaches. St. Paul is undefeated in conference play while South Central has just one loss — to the Flyers. The contest will likely prove if 2016 will have an individual champion or co-champions.

“We have to be much more efficient than we were tonight,” Hohler said looking forward. “That will be the main focus. We got lost in some plays and we didn’t finish. We need to finish better than we did tonight. The girls are very excited and are ready to give everything they have. Their goal is to take the top spot. They are more than ready.”

Stat Book

The Trojans were led by Sweeting who had 14 points serving, 30 assists, 18 digs and four kills. Jenna West left her Libero jersey at home and knocked down a team-high eight kills while serving for four points. Lexie Adams, Danielle Ott and Maddie Albert contributed with six kills each. Erin Brown added nine points from the service line.

For Western, Brooke Ommert delivered with 11 kills while Avery Tubbs chipped in with seven. Andrea Robson added 25 assists at the setter position and Morgan White led the team with seven service points.

