Big Red trusting the process

After hiring a young coach in Haley Goth, the Big Red are now trying to establish some consistency and trust the process to get the program back on track.

After starting the season 3-0, the Big Red have run into some stiff competition, but the wins have already established a positive attitude in a team that went winless in the Firelands Conference last season.

Goth carries some realistic expectations for her first year with the squad, but fully expects the future of Plymouth volleyball to be bright.

“Do I expect us to win every game? No. Would I like to? Of course, who wouldn’t? But realistically, we are looking for progress,” Goth said. “We are very young, and as long as we continue to improve, that is all that matters right now.”

She was around during last season’s winless FC campaign and admits the 2015 and 2016 teams are like night and day.

“From this year to last year, it is a completely different team,” Goth said. “The progress is showing and we will keep improving and building so maybe in a couple of games, we will win every game.”

Goth admits there are many things she feels the Big Red need to work on, but starting with the basics will be the focus early.

“We need to work on team unity,” Goth said. “Maybe that is the most overused phrase, but I really do think that if the team can trust each other every single day, it will make all of the difference.”

Plymouth carries just two seniors in Romy Thornsberry and Janet Arnold, both of whom were on Plymouth’s historic softball team last season and know what it takes to be successful. Goth has placed a lot of trust in the duo.

“My seniors are working hard to bring that trust and unity and it really is getting a lot better,” Goth said. “We would have girls setting in the front row and not trusting the back row. That doesn’t happen as often thanks to those two.”

From there, the Big Red go with three juniors, five sophomore and a freshman on the varsity roster. Maggie Branham, Bre Back and Sarah Simmons bring the junior experience while Morgan Chaffins, Mallory Miller, Skylar Tuttle, Emily Blanton and Lexi Surgener are sophomores and the building blocks for the future. Lauren Parrigan is the lone freshman and sees a lot of playing time.

The youth, including three more sophomores and seven freshmen on JV, has Goth ready to reap the benefits in a couple of years.

“Mallory Miller, Morgan Chaffins, Emily Blanton and Lexi Surgener are all very strong hitters,” Goth said. “Lexi is my libero and she is one of the scrappiest players I have ever seen. She will hit the floor for everything. Morgan is going to be our future at setter and a nice defensive piece on the weak side because she is a lefty. Every piece of the puzzle is important.”

The big Red are still in search for the school’s first FC title in history. If the process goes according to play, the streak may end sooner rather than later.

