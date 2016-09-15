Norwalk sweeps Ontario for 59th consecutive league win

On Thursday, they defeated Ontario in three sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15. The win marks Norwalk’s 59th straight win in the Northern Ohio League, putting them at 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the NOL on the season.

“We’re achieving our goals the way would like,” Lady Trucker coach Angie Kalizewski said. “We’ve been working on a lot of things to get some new people on the floor. We’ve been able to get some freshmen on the floor, which is good because we want to give them as much experience as we can. You never know when you’re going to need people and experience is what it amounts to.”

It almost seemed like the Norwalk didn’t even break a sweat in the match.

Ally Douglas led the squad with 17 points, including five aces. Anne Davidson and Cara MacFarland each added 10 points. MacFarland also had a team-high 16 kills, giving her 132 on the season, and chipped in two blocks. Davidson and MacFarland notched 11 digs apiece, while Sara Staley and Olivia Ward both contributed with 10. Alaina Kelley dished out 29 assists.

“Overall we’ve had a good week and a good night. This week was a week for us to really focus on some individual skills and slow and down and really pay attention to certain things and focus on them on night at a time.”

Towards the end of the third set, Kalizewski allowed her underclassmen to take the floor, and she was proud of the way they handled things.

“We had four freshmen on the floor,” Kalizewski said And not just four freshmen on the floor, but three in the front row and one setting, so it takes them a little while to get comfortable to work together. They got flustered a little bit, but they responded pretty well. That’s exactly what I would expect from them. They were able to settle down, get it under control and finish it off.”

The Lady Truckers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to another NOL foe — Tiffin Columbian — at 5 p.m.