Eagles sweep Big Red for FC win

Meanwhile, the Plymouth Big Red saw an opportunity to grow as a team.

Both took advantage of those opportunities on Thursday evening at Plymouth High School when the Eagles picked up another Firelands Conference win sweeping the match 25-11, 25-12 and 25-16. The Eagles (6-3, 4-2 FC) led from start to finish in every set and cruised to their fourth straight conference win. They are staring down a match up with the Buckeye Central Buckettes who came one win away from meeting the Eagles in the district championship game.

“I told the kids we needed to come out and focus,” Monroeville coach Kendra Snook said. “We have a very tough road ahead and we need to take every opportunity to prepare us for that road. I think Plymouth is very much improved over the past couple years, but our kids did a nice job of controlling the tempo.”

The Eagles scored early and often and the match was never really in doubt, though, Snook still saw some things the Eagles can improve on.

“I was a bit disappointed in our serving effort,” Snook added. “Missing 14 serves is never acceptable, but all in all I thought the kids played well.”

Plymouth coach Haley Goth fields just two seniors with five sophomores and a freshman. She saw the evening as a valuable learning experience for her young squad. As the Big Red improved on their scores each game, Goth believes her team grew from the experience.

“I take every game as a learning experience,” Goth said. “Competition builds great teams in my opinion. With the youth that we do have, playing great competition like Monroeville helped our team learn how to play together.”

After beginning the season 3-0, the Big Red have found a bit of a losing streak. Goth admits it is all a part of the process for building a stable program.

“I am all about progress,” Goth said. “From last year to this year, I have a completely different team. The progress is showing and we will keep improving.”

The Eagles field just one senior, but have players who experienced a state semifinal run a season ago. On Thursday, 13 players saw the floor in what was is hoped to be valuable game experience. Snook rotated players in and out looking and analyzing every lineup.

“We are still looking for the right pieces of the puzzle to fit and help us be successful,” Snook said. “So tonight was us trying to find different pieces of what is going to work. We are very young and still have a lot of inexperience. We are about half way through the season and still tinkering with the puzzle to find what will make us most successful. I thought all 13 kids did an exceptional job in their roles.”

Ashlyn Tommas led the way for Monroeville with 12 kills, while Kelsie Palmer added eight, Morganne Stanley smashed seven and Brooke Barman recorded six. Kelsie Palmer was 13-for-15 serving with a match high seven aces. Emma Kluding was perfect from the service line going 7-for-7 with an ace and Rachel Clingman was 5-for-5 with two aces.

Kara Schafer recorded 25 assists while Josee Brown tacked on 11. Stacie and Kirsten Stieber added 13 and 8 digs respectively.

For the Big Red, Romy Thornsberry and Sarah Simmons had four kills each with Simmons adding three points. Morgan Chaffins collected three points and a pair of assists while Janet Arnold chipped in with three assists.

The Eagles travel to Buckeye Central on Saturday and the Big Red are at home on Tuesday against New London.

