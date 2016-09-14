Wildcats learning to hate losing

And there are many valuable lessons on the agenda for Jill Mitchell’s squad. Carrying just three seniors and three juniors, the next couple of seasons may not carry some high expectations in the win column, but the future is very bright in New London.

If there is one lesson Mitchell hopes her team learns from this season, it is to remember what losing feels like and start hating it.

“We are really young,” Mitchell said. “I am a competitive person and I hate to lose. Right now we are in that funk of just being young. I want them to hate to lose and I want them to learn how to win. That needs to be the goal with a team like this. Even if you go into a matchup where you are the underdog, the goal is to always be competitive. I want them to have that competitive spirit and just absolutely hate losing.”

The Wildcats are off to a 1-6 start as they approach the second half of the season and are winless in the Firelands Conference. But New London has been run through the gauntlet of the FC in the early goings facing the Top 5 teams already. Losses to St. Paul, Monroeville, South Central and Western Reserve assure that the schedule has to let up soon.

Along with the three seniors, New London features three juniors and eight sophomores to round out the roster. The youth has Mitchell excited for the future.

“We have a junior in Maryonna Cathey who has been with us for a long time,” Mitchell said of her future captain. “Next year, she is going to be an incredible senior leader. Then we have eight sophomores. Cassidy Lay, our setter Lilian Bartow and Gabby Ledbetter is 6-foot-4. So I am hoping this year, these girls gain experience and confidence for the future. A lot of them play multiple sports. They are on the softball team that has a winning tradition so I am hoping they get that winning attitude and carry it over to volleyball.”

She also admits the younger players are in great hands with her three senior leaders.

“Delaney Porter just absolutely loves volleyball. She has played travel ball since seventh and eighth grade and has a deep passion for the sport. She has so much energy out on the floor. When we play, she is always yelling and stomping, getting kills and blocks. She just loves to be vocal and we need that as a senior leader.”

She has even had a pleasant surprise with another senior.

“Breanna Wilson has totally come out of her shell this year” Mitchell said. “She used to be so quiet. She is digging anything and everything that comes her way. I think the younger players will really learn a lot from her about how to be a leader by example.”

And her final senior is teaching the younsters how to face adversity head on and overcome it.

“Kaitlyn Speicher is back after suffering her ACL injury during basketball,” Mitchell added. “She may not be able to do the things she used to do just yet, but she has that incredible competitive spirit. She is always trying to light a fire under her teammates to get them going and that is a valuable asset to have. All of my seniors are different, but it is nice to have a lot of different types of leadership.”

The plethora of leadership has things looking up for the Wildcats in the near future, and the hate-losing attitude should make for some success in teh coming years.

