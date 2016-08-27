McComb sweeps Monroeville in regional final rematch

But the Eagles’ inexperience at key positions combined with a solid nucleus returning for the Panthers led to a McComb sweep Saturday afternoon, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17.

Monroeville (2-1) and McComb met in the Div. IV Elida regional in each of the past three seasons, including the past two years in the championship match with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. The Panthers won the first two tournament meetings, but it was the Eagles shocking them a year ago in five games to earn their only state semifinal appearance in program history.

Adding to the intrigue of a regional final rematch in August, Saturday was the first regular season match for Monroeville in the Monroeville Athletic Complex, which opened in January midway through basketball season.

Tied at 21 in Game 1, the Panthers scored the next three points to serve game point, up 24-21. But the Eagles came up with a big rally. Combined with a couple hitting errors by the Panthers, Monroeville came all the way back to tie it up before McComb eventually pulled out the 28-26 win when the Eagles were whistled for a net violation.

“I think our kids gave a great effort in all three games,” Monroeville coach Kendra Snook said. “Coming in, I don’t think a lot of people put us in this match. Yes, they graduated some good players as well, but we lost a heck of a lot more, obviously. But my kids know how to fight, they know how to play good defense and we’re well-conditions and winning a lot of the long volleys.

“That’s what we needed to do for the entire match,” she added. “In the last two games, we weren’t winning as many of those volleys. I told the kids we played great defense and dug a lot of hard shots, but we missed too many of the easier ones. But I’m proud of how they fought, and it’s a good, early test.”

The two teams went back and forth again early in Game 2, with McComb holding a slight 10-8 lead. The Panthers then scored eight of the next 11 points to open up an 18-13 advantage, and led 24-17 with the Eagles serving.

Each team then went on another long volley, returning the ball to each side six times before the Eagles sailed a hit out of bounds to seal a 25-17 loss.

In Game 3, the Eagles quickly fell behind 8-1, which was a hole too big to come out of. McComb was able to play to a slight 17-16 advantage the rest of the way, capping the sweep with a second straight 25-17 win.

Ashlyn Tommas led the Eagles at the net with 10 kills, while adding 10 digs and 7 for 8 serving with a pair of aces. Kirsten Stieber had six kills and 16 digs, while Brooke Barman also had six kills.

Kara Schafer was 127-of-127 setting with 27 assists and 14 digs, and Stacia Stieber led the defense with 30 digs. Kirsten Stieber added 16 digs, and Maddie Elmlinger was 11 for 12 serving with an ace and 11 digs.

After a historic season in 2015, the Eagles entered this year needing to replace three middle hitters who stood above 6 feet tall in Breanna and Haley Kramer, and Paige Leitz. The trio are each playing Div. II college volleyball. Monroeville also graduated leading setter and team captain Audra Leber.

“It’s our third match of the season, and for most of these kids, it’s their third varsity match of their careers,” Snook said. “I saw some good things happen today that we can build on.”

After opening at Lexington (2015 Div. II state semifinalist) last weekend and facing McComb on Saturday, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Eagles. They travel to South Central on Tuesday and another annual Div. IV power, St. Paul, on Thursday in Firelands Conference play.

“We have a tough start here these first few weeks, and battled the injury bug most of the summer, so we never really saw our whole team together much,” Snook said. “We’re starting to get healthy, which is a good thing, but it’s some good, early tests on the schedule. The kids are giving me great effort and doing everything I ask, but we just have a lot of growing to do as a team.

“We’ll get there, but there may be some growing pains along the way,” she added. “I’m very proud of how they responded today, even in Game 2 and Game 3 my kids never stopped fighting. If they can continue to give me that effort, by the end of the year we may surprise some teams.”