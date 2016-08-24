South Central encouraged success will come

It is finally here and they are sporting some high expectations on the court. With four seniors, six juniors and a freshman on the roster, the Trojans have the veteran leadership and youth to make a run at a Firelands Conference title and a fun postseason.

Summer Sweeting returns after an injury plagued season a year ago. She is joined by Olivia Keysor, Lexie Adams and Erin Brown as the seniors looking to leave their mark on the program.

It is those seniors that have head coach Sara Hohler setting high goals for her team.

“I think it is going to be a great season for us,” Hohler said. “We have a great group of seniors who are some of the best leaders we have ever had here. They have set such high goals for the team.”

A stacked junior class featuring six roster players has South Central flying under the radar and potentially a very dangerous team moving forward. Jenna West, Maddie Albert, Sarah Oney, Danielle Ott, Sam Jayes and Cheyenne Swander are expected to step up and use their final two seasons to make some noise in the a Firelands Conference dominated by St. Paul and Monroeville for many years.

Hohler is excited to see how much her junior group grows from the senior leadership they receive this season.

“I am hoping my seniors continue to step up and take lead this team the way they have for years,” Hohler said. “They are all a huge part of helping our team grow.”

Izzy Hauler is the final roster player – a freshman.

The Trojans started the season with a win over Sandusky St. Mary’s and an away loss to St. Paul on Tuesday. They were able to put up 18, 19 and 17 points in their 3-game loss and owned the lead midway through each to put pressure on the Flyers. It was a positive outing for Hohler’s group and she saw some things she would like to see cleaned up heading forward.

“We want to build consistency with our ball control,” Hohler said. “We really just want to get better as a team in every aspect of volleyball. Our serve receiving is always something we are working on. We don't want to take any steps back as the season rolls along. I think if we can do that, we will be in a very nice position at the end of the season.”

The Trojans are back in action on Tuesday against Monroeville to finish up a tough part of the schedule, but a good measuring stick moving forward.

