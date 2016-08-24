Flyers seek big season on the court

In fact, fall is every Flyer fan’s favorite holiday.

In 2016, the volleyball court will have a bit of a redemption feel to it in Fr. Harvey Keller Gymnasium. In the past 19 seasons, the St. Paul Flyers collected 16 Firelands Conference championships including an incredible 14 consecutive crowns. That’s a lot of hardware.

But the Flyers haven't hoisted the trophy the past two seasons as those went to the Monroeville Eagles. St. Paul is hoping to right the volleyball ship and climb back atop the mountain.

Head coach Nancy Miller notice her team’s work ethic in the offseason and that is what has her expecting big things from her team this season.

“We have had a very solid summer that saw everyone working incredible hard,” Miller said. “They have worked hard to see big improvements and achieve some very high goals. We want to get back to the top of the conference again this year. We want to put another number on that banner.”

The Flyers took home a 3-0 season-opening win against South Central on Tuesday and began their quest for a conference title in a consistent fashion. St. Paul won their three games by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17. Maybe not the dominating fashion Flyer fans are used to, but it gave Miller some pointers to work on as the season moves forward.

“We did not serve the ball strong in our opener,” Miller added. “We have to serve the ball better and serve receive as well. I wasn't as happy as what I could be with our serve receive because I know we can do that a lot better.”

St. Paul yields five seniors on their 13-player roster. Kayleigh Stang returns as the senior libero, Halle Schoen roams the outside hitter position and Sierra Mushett is the defensive specialist. Ashley Painley and Elyse Roth are options at outside hitter as well. The seniors are players Miller is excited to see step up and lead.

“Halle Schoen is a great floor general, Kaeleigh Stang is our libero and she is just a solid volleyball player all around,” Miller said. “She controls that back row. Ashley Painley is another one to watch out for. We transitioned her from the middle to the right side and using her a lot on the floor. She is just a great leader for us.”

St. Paul sports six juniors and two sophomores to round out the varsity squad. Claire Spittel, Rachel Bleile, Meghan Hedrick, Hannah Rudolph, Tess Lepley and Katie Tomshack are the juniors and Kamryn Maxwell and Lauren Chandler are the sophomores.

The Flyers continue Firelands Conference play on Tuesday against Plymouth and Thursday hosting defending conference champion Monroeville. Miller sees the FC as a wide open conference up for grabs for the team that wants it most.

“I think there are four to five teams that have potential of being really strong,” Miller said. “There is us, Monroeville, South Central is very scrappy, Western Reserve is very young and Crestview returns a lot of veterans. There are five solid teams that on any given night can win games.”

419-571-9333

Twitter: @JakeFurr11