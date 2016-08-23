Bleile spreads the wealth in St. Paul win

NORWALK - The St. Paul Lady Flyers’ junior setter loves to share.

On Tuesday night, Rachel Bleile was in a sharing mood and it wasn't with the South Central Lady Trojans. The junior collected 38 assists in the Flyers 3-0 opening-night volleyball win over the Lady Trojans that saw the Flyers take games of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17.

What was even more impressive was the amount of hitters Bleile shared the volleyball with. Four players recorded seven or more kills. A stat St. Paul head coach Nancy Miller believes can take the Flyers a long way if they continue that trend.

“The hitters did a great job at the net and controlling that part of the game, “Miller said. “That is a real solid number for her (Bleile), but if you look across the board at the kills, I had four solid hitters up there with nice numbers.”

Senior Halle Schoen led the Flyers with 12 kills followed by junior Meghan Hedrick with eight and senior Ashley Painley and junior Tess Lepley with seven.

Bleile also led the Flyers in serving with 12 points and 2 aces while Schoen chipped in with seven points and one ace. It was the Flyers season and home opener and Miller could tell there was some jitters to begin the contest.

“I feel like we had a large number of unforced errors that were uncommon for us,” Miller said. “I thought the girls handled the pressure well and made adjustments.”

The Flyers used small runs in each game to take the match. South Central led or tied St. Paul in every contest at the midway point. But the Flyers would find a way to score and Miller credits her front row.

“I think the kids are able to create things at the net for themselves,” Miller said. “The blockers are worried about each of the hitters and they are able to spread it out across the front and keep the defense off balance.”

Senior Kaeleigh Stang added 19 digs while Schoen finished a stat-stuffing night with 10.

The Trojans lost their Firelands Conference opener after defeating Sandusky St. Mary’s on Saturday making them 1-1. Even with the loss, head coach Sara Hohler saw a lot of positives from her squad.

“The girls played very aggressive,” Hohler said. “St. Paul is a very fast team. They were able to just pull away. I am very proud of the girls and they worked incredibly hard.”

Senior Lexie Adams, junior Maddie Albert and junior Sarah Oney each led the Trojans with six kills. Albert was a perfect 22 for 22 hitting. Senior Summer Sweeting collected 18 assists and was 16 for 16 serving with one ace.

Senior Olivia Keysor was 10 for 10 with an ace and Oney was 9 for 9 with two aces. Only and Sweeting collected 15 digs while Adams added 14.

“We just have to find the consistency piece to the team,” Hohler said. “I think we will find that as the season goes along and the girls continue to grow. They are very excited to play at a high level and hopefully as the season goes on, we can build that consistency.”

The Trojans are back in action on Aug. 30 in a home match against Monroeville. The Flyers return to the court 1-0 on the same night at Plymouth.

St. Paul took the JV match 25-22 and 25-10. Megan Hammersmithhad 8 kills, Kaity Tomshack added 10 points and 2 aces and Holly Powers collected 15 digs.

jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com419-571-9333

Twitter: @JakeFurr11