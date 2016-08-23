Fast-paced Norwalk offense too much for Edison

Two of the area’s traditionally stronger programs met in the volleyball season opener Tuesday as Norwalk visited Edison.

The matchup on paper offered two teams coming off league titles and district runner-up seasons in 2015. But the result wasn’t a slugfest of any sorts, as Norwalk cruised to a dominating sweep, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15.

“It’s always hard to have a long preseason, which we did,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “It’s always very nice to have them come out and play this way. You start to struggle at the end of your preseason sometimes when it’s that long, just because they’re tired and and done playing and seeing each other for that long.

“So it’s nice for them to get out here and see new faces in different color jerseys and having the guys here behind them in the student section,” she added. “Huge start for us — just a really good tone to set to start the season.”

The only time Norwalk (1-0) was challenged during the three sets came in Game 2, as Edison jumped out to a 15-10 lead. Norwalk eventually tied it up at 19, and a kill from Sara Staley followed by an ace by Ally Douglas gave it a 21-19 lead.

A kill by Cara MacFarland and another ace from Douglas made it 23-19, and moments later Norwalk closed the door in a 25-20 win to go up 2-0.

“You don’t want that to happen, but it doesn’t hurt ever — especially early in the season,” Kalizewski said of the mid-game deficit. “You get to learn and see what they are going to do. They really did a nice job controlling their emotions and making sure they came together to get the job done.”

Looking for the sweep, Norwalk left no doubt in Game 3, racing out to an 8-2 lead that eventually grew to 21-10, and the 25-15 win to cap the sweep was just a formality by then.

“We got some young blockers up front, and it’s probably harder to start against a team like that because they run everything fast,” Edison coach Sean Hoover said of facing Norwalk. “We still have blockers learning how to read and get to things, and Norwalk will run things and find seams against good blocking teams, anyway.

“It was a good test, because I don’t know if we’ll see a team that runs an offense that fast that often all year long,” he added. “There’s not a lot of experience up front with three sophomores along the front row together, so it’s a learning experience. I knew coming in there was a definite learning curve with the speed of the varsity game. The girls are working hard, but it’s part of the process.”

In Game 1, the Chargers (0-1) jumped out to a brief 3-1 lead before Norwalk broke loose to the tune 24 of the next 30 points to win going away, 25-9. Freshman hitter Claire Kelley was an early spark with a pair of kills and a block.

Norwalk had just one senior on last year’s 19-7 team that will carry a 56-match winning streak in Northern Ohio League play into next Tuesday’s match vs. Shelby.

“We came out with a purpose tonight and showed what they really want to do this year, and that’s good,” Kalizewski said. “Not only for them, but for me. Because sometimes as a coach you need to see that. I’m very pleased, and proud of my seniors and how they led their team.”

Leading Norwalk at the net Tuesday night was MacFarland, who finished 19-of-20 hitting with eight kills. Kelley added seven kills (18 for 18) and Staley added six kills.

Douglas served 10 points and five aces, while Staley and MacFarland led the defense with 10 digs each. Alaina Kelley was 62-of-62 setting with 23 assists.

For Edison, Kennedy Ames finished with seven kills and 14 digs, while Kelsey Schuster had seven kills, 13 digs and four points. Grace Houser and Kami Neuberger each had nine assists, while Jordyn Mitnik had 13 digs and Olivia Blatnik added seven.

The Chargers travel to Mohawk Saturday for a tai-match against the Warriors and Old Fort. The Stockaders are coached by Hoover’s mother, Nancy, and Mohawk is coached by his brother, Eric.

“We’ve talked about not getting down when things get bad,” Hoover said. “We have tendency to do that, and it’s something that has to change. It’s part of the mentality, because this is a game of momentum. If you worry about something that happened three points ago, it’s hard to change that momentum around.”