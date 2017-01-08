Snow camping can be fun

Which means area outdoorsmen can either sit in front of the TV for long hours watching football and munching popcorn, or go with the flow and get out there to enjoy what can't be changed anyway. And with the economy still down and too many local folk out of a job, one of the least expensive ways to have fun is to go winter camping. There are several ways to do that.

One is to use your own camping trailer or small motor home and camp in pure comfort or, if you don't have an rv vehicle, check with a dealer around the area and see if they'll rent you one for a few days or a week. Most have a used unit or two around that they're happy to realize even a little income from. A second way is to go with something smaller, rented or your own, which means a truck camper, poptop, or whatever. Still, reasonable comfort.

A third way, and only for the hardy, is to camp in a tent, which isn't as bad as you might think - the Boy and Girl Scouts do it all the time. You'll need warm clothes and a first class sleeping bag for this choice, but it can be fun. Picture staggering out of your tent in early morning, stirring up the campfire, or lighting the stove, and warming your hands while coffee perks, and ham and eggs begin to perfume the air.

And there are lots of places to go in winter and equal lots of things to do. For example, once the ice is firm and thick, you might camp beside a fine little farm pond, fish as long as you wish, clean your catch, and have it sizzling in a skillet only minutes after the filleting knife has done its work. Or stay in a campground near a much larger lake and do much the same. There's still archery deer hunting available, at least until February 7, and rabbit hunting until February 28, ideal times to do a little hiking with a weapon if snow is available.

If the wife and kids would like to go along, or several friends, there are plenty of winter sports waiting. Using a campground like Mohican State Park as a base, take the group over to Snow Trails or Clear Fork for downhill skiing and snowboarding, or drive to Malabar Farm for some cross country skiing. There's ice skating too, given again good ice, and many campgrounds have simple climb up and slide down hill sledding and skiing.

And lots of the state parks, and some private campgrounds have hiking trails, which can be beautiful in winter. A hike along these will bring the roses to your cheeks, and make a thermos of hot chocolate taste even better than usual. If there's a classic place to go winter hiking, it's Hocking Hills State Park. A good campground is waiting along with miles of usually well snowed trails that offer frozen waterfalls, yard long icicles, beautiful scenery, and half frozen creeks. Worth a visit, and costs will be low.

Most of the state parks in Ohio have campgrounds that are open in winter, but many do have limited facilities in winter for obvious reasons. A few still have heated showers, but many don't, and camp stores are usually closed as are dump stations. But it doesn't hurt to get grungy for a few days, and it's lots of fun to enjoy winter sports, then hurry "home" for hot dogs over a crackling campfire and coffee to warm the heart. If you need details on state parks in winter, especially facilities offered and whether a favorite is open, just Google up Ohio state parks - winter camping. Do the same with a favorite private campground, then skip the football and popcorn and enjoy what, once again, can't be changed anyway.

* * *

• Hocking Hills has long been known for is scenic roads, breathtaking waterfalls, and historic caves like Ash Cave and Old Man's Cave. Now its dining opportunities are grabbing attention as the tourist folks there are offering a Comfort Food Cruise on Jan. 14 and 15, Jan. 21 and 22, and Jan. 28 and 29. Tickets are $18 with $5 of each ticket benefiting local food banks and each ticket includes one comfort food at each of the 12 participating restaurants, plus a bonus stop at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center. For more details, call 1-800-HOCKING.

• There's been an unending flow of bad news from Africa:serious elephant poaching for their ivory, gorillas killed for "bush meat", and other animals caught for sale to individuals and collectors. But there's good news at Meru National Park in Kenya as a large carnivore census released recently by the international wildlife charity, Born Free Foundation, revealed that the lion population there is holding its own. The census showed that as many as 79 lions may be living in and around the park. Lions across West, Central, and East Africa have declined by 60 percent or more over the past 21 years, and more than a dozen African countries are thought to have lost their lion populations entirely. Meru is considered an important lion stronghold, which if well managed and conserved, could see lions thriving there for decades to come.

• The 60th annual Cincinnati Travel, Sports, and Boat Show will be held Jan. 13-15 and Jan. 18 to 22 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for children 13 and under. Tickets are available online at www.cincinnatiboatshow.com. The show will offer more than 700 displays and exhibits including water skiing, fishing, camping, and travel destinations.

Dick Martin is a free-lance writer from Shelby. Reach him at richmart@neo.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at outdoors withmartin.com.